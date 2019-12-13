These Are the Best Drones for Photography — and You Can Buy Them All on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

For photography buffs, sometimes the best way to capture photos while traveling is from above. Enter the quadcopter drone. Drones have changed the game when it comes to aerial photography. And whether you're a newbie looking for an affordable option or a professional photographer scoping out new gear, Amazon has a wide variety of drones for all your photography needs.

Below, we've rounded up the best photography drones Amazon has to offer at every price point.

Tello Quadcopter Drone

If you want to try your hand at aerial photography, an affordable drone like this one from Tello is a great place to start. It features a five megapixel camera that records JPEG photos and MP4 video. This drone flies up to 10 meters vertically and up to 100 meters away. While you may not be able to take this drone very far, but the price point is unbeatable.

To buy: amazon.com, $99

DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone

DJI is a trusted name in quadcopter drones, and the brand's mini model is a solid choice if you want to get a little more serious with your drone photography game. The DJI Spark can be controlled with just hand gestures rather than a remote. It has a powerful wide-angle lens that captures stabilized video and four different types of panoramic photos.

To buy: amazon.com, from $329

Parrot Anafi Drone

This drone from Parrot has a maximum flying time of 25 minutes, so it's perfect if you want more time to explore and record photos and videos. It has a powerful wide angle lens, digital zoom feature, and 21 megapixel camera. Even with its professional camera, the drone is still compact and easy to travel with.

To buy: amazon.com, from $700

DJI Mavic Air Drone

This drone from DJI is on the higher end of the brand's consumer models. It offers 21 minutes of flying time, a maximum speed of 68.4 kph, as well as a 12 megapixel camera that includes SmartCapture technology that will help you get the best shot.

To buy: amazon.com, from $800

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone

If a professional drone is what you're looking for, this one from DJI is one of the best. With its hefty price tag, the drone offers a ton of high-tech features, including a Hasslebad L1D-20c camera, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and 8 GB of internal storage.

To buy: amazon.com, $1,723

