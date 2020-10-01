The 10 Best Peacoats for Women From Everlane, J.Crew, and Beyond

No matter your plans for the holidays, chilly weather is one thing most Americans can count on by the time festivities roll around. The season calls for outerwear that’s as versatile as it is cozy, whether you’re a homebody or you prefer to spend the wintertime ice skating and out on the town. Enter the peacoat: Timeless and available in countless styles, materials, and price points, a great variation of the classic jacket can take you from a day spent outdoors to an evening family gathering with ease.
With so many peacoats on the market, it can be tough to decide on a single option that best suits your needs. To make things a little simpler, we’ve rounded up some of the best peacoats for women and sorted them into categories based on price point, customer rating, and overall quality. They’re all super versatile and tailor-made for cold weather, so you can rest easy knowing that your favorite will keep you feeling warm and looking stylish all winter long. Keep reading to see the 10 best peacoats to buy this season, featuring brands like Everlane, Calvin Klein, and Asos.
This cropped, heathered taupe peacoat features a three-button closure front and wool blend fabric that can stretch while remaining super comfortable. Accessorize with the included flannel scarf, or remove it for a more streamlined look.
To buy: zappos.com, $175
BB Dakota’s houndstooth peacoat is the perfect affordable statement piece. Its off-center zipper and mid-thigh length make it unique yet versatile, and its red accents add a subtle touch of holiday cheer perfect for both casual and formal festivities.
To buy: zappos.com, $74
The number-one best-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Wool and Pea Coats category, this drapey tartan peacoat has received hundreds of glowing reviews. Shoppers say it’s flattering on every body type and even warmer than they anticipated, which is always a win.
To buy: amazon.com, $85–$98
Customers rave about the ultra-soft texture of this cropped peacoat, which is a Macy’s exclusive from Calvin Klein. “I am in love with this Calvin Klein peacoat! It is amazingly soft due to the wool and cashmere blend,” wrote one reviewer. “Wool coats can be stiff and scratchy but this is so plush and comfortable!” Its elegant winged collar and button-closure pockets are the cherry on top.
To buy: macys.com, $220 (originally $275)
This peacoat has so many five-star reviews it would be impossible to read them all. Everlane shoppers call the brand’s Cocoon Coat one of the best quality coats they’ve ever worn, citing its extra warm, double-faced wool design as a major selling point. Heads up, though: Reviewers recommend ordering one size down.
To buy: everlane.com, $250
Available in sizes up to XXL and four neutral colors, Amazon’s cropped, double-breasted peacoat for women is an absolute steal at just $58. Reviewers recommend wearing it as a lightweight, elegant overcoat atop a sweater or long-sleeved shirt.
To buy: amazon.com, $58
This fitted coat from Allegra K looks way more elegant than its $78 price tag lets on. No matter which of its six bold colorways you choose, reviewers say you’ll be more than satisfied with your purchase. Try styling it with your favorite skirt and a pair of cozy knit tights.
To buy: amazon.com, $78
Everything about this double-breasted peacoat screams high fashion, from its asymmetric hem to its creamy white fabric. Wear it with slouchy jeans and mules for a model-off-duty look, or give it an athleisure twist with a pair of well-worn sneakers.
To buy: asos.com, $87
Everlane’s knee-length, double-breasted peacoat is made from a recycled wool and nylon blend, making it one of the most sustainable wool coats out there. Available in a heathered charcoal, rich camel, and red-brown toffee, its oversized fit makes it easy to slip over even your bulkiest seasonal sweaters.
To buy: everlane.com, $298
This mid-length peacoat from J.Crew keeps things simple with a single row of double-breasted buttons and 100 percent wool fabric. Available in women’s sizes 00 to 24, the coat is available in two hues. The light brown autumn biscuit color is bound to go with everything in your closet, while the peachy-orange brilliant coral could add a great pop of color to an otherwise muted winter wardrobe.
To buy: zappos.com, $228
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.