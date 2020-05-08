9 Polished Pajama Sets You Won't Feel Bad About Wearing All Day Long
A matching pajama set can do wonders for looking and feeling put together while at home ... especially if that happens to be for weeks at a time. I tend to wake up feeling more refreshed and ready for the day when I'm in a matching set of button-down PJs versus my boyfriend's old sweatpants and a ripped tee. And we've found the brands that won't make you have to sacrifice the comfort of the latter for the look of the former.
These pajama sets are some of the chicest and coziest out there and will definitely level up your work-from-home days.
Lunya Resort Linen Silk Shirt Set
This menswear-inspired linen set will make you feel as though you're at the Four Seasons somewhere warm and sunny. But it's just as fabulous worn on your home patio with a cup of tea or on your couch with a flute of prosecco.
To buy: lunya.com, $198
Eberjey Watermelon Set
This long-sleeve button-down pajama set from Eberjay is everything you could want in PJs: ultra-soft, luxurious material and a summer fruit print (just me?).
To buy: shopbop.com, $139
Uniqlo x Joy of Print Pajama Set
This tropical print stretch pajama set is cozy and transportive — perfect if you're quarantined where the sun may not shine much. Throw on this set, blend up a piñacolada, and get to planning your next warm-weather vacation.
To buy: uniqlo.com, $30
Nadaam Long-sleeve Tee Pajama Set
The creamiest pajamas you'll ever sleep (in too late) in. Save this ultra-soft pajama set for the weekend for maximum enjoyment and be sure to keep on for your entire Saturday.
To buy: nadaam.com, $100
Serena & Lily Positano Linen Pajama Set
Transport yourself to a resort in the Mediterranean with this breathable linen pajama set. Serena & Lily's linen is eco-friendly and will keep you cool (in more ways than one) when it's hot and warm when it's cold.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $128
Morgan Lane Tommy Pajama Set
Match with your partner, brother, or friend with Morgan Lane's first unisex pajama set. Constructed from a silky twill material, these pajama sets are a comfortable way to stay connected to loved ones, even from afar, throughout the summer.
To buy: morgan-lane.com, $295
Plush Rainbow PJ Set
This pajama set will bring the sun of California and rainbows of Hawaii straight to you, no matter where you're quarantined. Made from an ultra-soft cotton blend, these PJs are certain to be your go-tos this summer.
To buy: revolve.com, $143
Khasto 100% Cotton Cashmere Pajama Set
This Etsy brand's cashmere pajama sets have been driving buyers wild. One buyer loves how "soft and comfortable" the sets are and is "planning more purchases from the shop."
To buy: etsy.com, $120
UpWest Sweet Dreams Sleep Set
This stretchy, soft pajama set is one of the more affordable, high-quality sets we love. The button-down style and contemporary print of the top make it suitable for those early morning Zoom calls, too.
To buy: upwest.com, $68
