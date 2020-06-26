Some people assume SUP is too tricky for them to master, but all it takes is some practice and patience — and the boards are actually incredibly versatile. Paddleboards are great for fishing, yoga, and some can even double as kayaks. But unlike typical kayaks, which can be cumbersome to travel with, inflatable paddleboards can deflate to fit neatly into a backpack. Since they're easy to manage, paddleboards are also great for families; you can pack more than one in your car without having to invest in a rack or trailer like you would for most other types of water vessels. Below, explore the best paddleboards and learn how to choose the right one for your next outdoor adventure.