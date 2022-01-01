The 10 Best New Year's Deals on Amazon — Up to 50% Off
Believe it: 2022 is finally here, and even though the holidays are officially behind us, there's really no end to the shopping season — not when there are thousands of sales happening right now. During Amazon's New Year's Day sale, you'll find deals aplenty on everything you could want (or didn't get) this holiday season. That means there's no better time to shop for top-notch skincare, winter clothing and boots, and even some travel essentials for your upcoming trip. The best part? You can save up to 50 percent off for a limited time.
The Best New Year's Deals on Amazon
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Moisturizer, $22 (originally $30)
- Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel, $12 (originally $20)
- Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $41 (originally $65)
- Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot, $68 (originally $100)
- DG Hill Men's Insulated Thermal Socks, $18 with coupon (originally $30)
- Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest, $140 (originally $170)
- Arctix Men's Essential Snow Pants, $34 (originally $51)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, $200 (originally $350)
- Vera Bradley Lay Flat Travel Duffel Bag, $83 (originally $165)
- Samsonite Omni PC 2-Piece Spinner Set, $270 (originally $360)
There's seriously no better way to ring in the new year than with a few new gadgets or wardrobe staples, especially when they come at a great price. And if they're from popular brands like Columbia or Sperry? Even better. Speaking of Columbia, you can get this stylish fleece jacket from the outdoorsy brand that's impressively warm, has a comfy collar, and comes in tons of colors starting at just $41. Oh, and heated vests have been on everyone's wish list this year, and this rechargeable one is a shopper favorite. The vest with nearly 5,000 five-star ratings has three different heat settings to warm your neck and core. Plus, your hands can get some heat too while they're inside the pockets.
Anyone who prioritizes skincare will appreciate these beauty steals that are up to 40 percent off on Amazon. To combat harsh winter weather, turn to this La Roche-Posay moisturizer that's oil-free and ideal for sensitive skin, since it's made without fragrances or parabens. Another French beauty must-have comes from Avène. This cleansing gel, aka face wash, removes dirt, oils, and impurities without the use of soap, making it ideal for those with acne-prone skin. You can get it for just $12 right now.
If you're fantasizing about your next vacation in 2022, why not start with some new travel gear? It makes your upcoming plans more of a reality, don't you think? To start, consider these Beats noise-cancelling headphones that are designed to block out noisy neighbors and the airplane's engine while you are enjoying a movie. It's $150 off for a limited time, so don't delay. And to carry all your belongings, consider this Samsonite hardside two-piece set that comes with a carry-on and a 24-inch checked bag, and is 25 percent off.
Curious what else is on sale? Head right to Amazon's Goldbox Deal Hub for the latest discounts.
Related Items
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluide Moisturizer
Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Sperry Women's Saltwater Snow Boot
DG Hill Men's Insulated Thermal Socks
Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest
Arctix Men's Essential Snow Pants
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Vera Bradley Lay Flat Travel Duffel Bag
Samsonite Omni PC 2-Piece Spinner Set
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.