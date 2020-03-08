The Best Weekender Bags for Men

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While most of us would love to jet away on vacation for longer than just a weekend, quick, two-day trips are often a far more convenient, doable way to travel. One of the major upside of shorter trips is that you can often skip the hefty suitcases and opt for a lightweight, easy-to-carry weekender or duffel bag.

Four men's weekender duffel bags Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

When shopping for a weekender, you should look for a few specific features that will make traveling much easier. For example, a separate shoe compartment is a handy feature that saves space and keeps the rest of your belongings clean. Similarly, many weekenders and duffels double as garment bags, allowing you to carry a suit or other formal wear while avoiding wrinkles. We rounded up our favorite weekenders, from waxed canvas to leather, for all your weekend getaway needs.

Keep reading for our favorite men's weekender bags.

Tumi Double Expansion Travel Satchel

Black nylon duffel bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Tumi

Tumi is known for sleek, durable softsided luggage and laptop backpacks. But the brand also has a solid collection of duffels and weekender bags that make perfect travel companions to its suitcases. The Double Expansion Travel Satchel offers 13 inches of expanded depth, providing plenty of room for all your essentials for a weekend away. Plus, both interior and exterior pockets will keep you organized.

Nisolo Luis Weekender

Tan and brown canvas and leather weekender bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nisolo

This stylish weekender is made from waxed cotton canvas with leather straps, including a removable crossbody strap. Interior zippered and slip pockets will keep your belongings inside in check.

William Ross Weatherproof Travel Bag

Grey and brown canvas weekender bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of William Ross Travel Bags

This stylish, lightweight duffel is made from water-resistant waxed canvas, allowing this bag to hold up no matter where you take it. There's a top handle and shoulder strap for easy, comfortable carrying. Plus, it features a 15-inch laptop pocket.

The Harvey Traveler Collection Faux Leather Weekender Duffel

Black and brown leather weekender bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Harvey Traveler

You can get the look of a stylish, rugged leather bag without having to buy actual leather, thanks to this vegan bag from the Harvey Traveler Collection. The spacious bag is soft, durable, and easy to carry, thanks to multiple strap options.

Hook & Albert Men's Leather Garment Weekender Bag

Brown leather duffel bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Hook & Albert

Hook & Albert knows how to make a garment bag, and this leather version is no exception. This duffel folds open to reveal a garment bag for a suit, but the rest of the bag also has room for other weekend trip essentials. Two exterior pockets allow you to keep important items easily accessible. As an added bonus, the sleek leather exterior will ensure that you always travel in style.

Mifland Duffle Bag

Black leather duffel bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Mifland

Mifland is known for its modern utilitarian approach to leather goods, including backpacks, wallets, and weekender bags. This sleek duffle is made from durable vegetable-tanned leather that will only get better looking with age.

Away The Everywhere Bag

Beige Canvas Weekender Bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Away

This modern weekender bag can be used on its own or slipped on top of a rolling suitcase, thanks to a handy luggage sleeve. The bag, which is available in water-resistant nylon and leather, also features a 15-inch laptop sleeve, making it perfect for business travel.

To buy: awaytravel.com, from $195

Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Black and grey canvas weekender bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

This spacious canvas weekender features a variety of convenient pockets, including a zippered bottom compartment that can be used to keep shoes separate, as well as interior zippered and slip pockets to keep essentials within reach.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag

Black canvas duffel with brown leather straps Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Herschel is a classic name when it comes to backpacks and travel accessories, and the Novel Duffle Bag is no different. You can carry this simple yet stylish bag by the top handles or an adjustable crossbody strap. There's also a separate interior shoe compartment to protect the rest of your belongings.

Paravel Weekender

Black canvas and leather weekender bag Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

For a chic, vintage-inspired look, look no further than the Weekender from Paravel. This structured bag is not only stylish, but it's also spacious enough to fit all your essentials for a weekend, thanks to a roomy main compartment and interior zip pockets. It also features a luggage sleeve that allows you to place the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.

Lands' End Waxed Canvas Travel Duffle Bag

Navy canvas weekender bag with brown leather details Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lands' End

This waxed canvas bag from Lands' End was built to last, whether you're taking it on a quick road trip or across the world. Leather handles and trim give this bag a polished look, while a smooth cotton lining and interior mesh pocket make it easy to stay organized. You can also monogram this bag to make it even more your own.