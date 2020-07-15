Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here’s Why Now Is Actually the Best Time to Buy Luggage

We're no strangers to luggage here at Travel + Leisure. We're constantly on the lookout for the most durable, spacious, and stylish luggage that will take us (as seamlessly as possible) from our homes to the airport to wherever our final destination may be. And whether travel is in your near or distant future, now might actually be the best time to buy a new suitcase. You can find incredible deals on luggage right now from major retailers like eBags, Amazon, and Macy's, as well as directly through brands, including Tumi and Travelpro. Even if your new luggage could be sitting in your closet for a bit, you'll thank yourself for snagging a such great deal when you finally travel again.

When you're shopping for luggage, here's one major tip: Don't forget to comparison shop. Many luggage brands are available from multiple retailers, so it's worth doing your research regarding which shop has the best deal. Amazon might seem like it has the best bargains (and it often does), but sometimes brands offer special limited-time discounts that make it worth shopping direct. And if you're not in the mood to scour the web for the hottest deals, don't fret, as we've already done some of the work for you. Below, we've rounded up some of the best luggage sales across the internet right now on brands our travel editors love, including Travelpro, Samsonite, and Tumi.

Travelpro Platinum Elite Luggage Set

Shop directly through Travelpro for up to 50 percent off the brand's Platinum Elite collection. This set of three suitcases is even further discounted — nearly 58 percent off. You can also shop great deals on select Travelpro bags on Amazon.

Tumi International Carry-On

Shop on Tumi's site for 20 percent off hardside bags, a range of varying deals on softside luggage, and further discounts on select colors, like 30 percent off this purple carry-on suitcase.

To buy: tumi.com, from $525 (originally $750)

eBags Motherlode 25" Checked Rolling Duffel

Save on eBags' house brand, including this top-rated rolling duffel that's currently on sale for nearly 70 percent off its original price. You can save site-wide during eBags' Warehouse Sale with the code DEALS.

To buy: ebags.com, from $72 (originally $230) with code DEALS

Samsonite Englewood 28" Expandable Hardside Spinner

You can also shop name-brand, customer-loved luggage on eBags, including this durable hardside Samsonite suitcase.

To buy: ebags.com, $80 (originally $210) with code DEALS

Tote & Carry Apollo Travel Set

The luxury vegan leather travel sets from Black-owned travel brand Tote & Carry are not only striking, but of gorgeous and high, long-lasting quality. Finding your signature set of carry-on luggage just got easy.

Samsonite Framelock 25" Spinner

Nordstrom Rack has an impressive luggage sale section, with brands like Samsonite and Tumi.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Softside CX Expandable Carry-On

Shoppers love Briggs & Riley for its high-quality luxury luggage, and you can shop the brand for way less on Amazon right now.