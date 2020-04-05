The Best Loungewear to Update Your Work-from-home Wardrobe 

By Madeline Diamond
Updated May 20, 2020
Credit: Courtesy of Retailers as Credited

If spending more time at home recently has made you realize that your current loungewear isn't cutting it, now might be the time to update your wardrobe. From cozy cardigans to comfy sweats, there's plenty of loungewear out there that will make you feel like you're wearing pajamas without necessarily looking like it. And while you're likely working from home for the foreseeable future, a little extra comfort that doesn't compromise style couldn't hurt. 

Keep reading for our favorite lounge styles for men and women.

Brooklinen Bed-stuy Pant

Credit: Courtesy of Brooklinen

Brooklinen may be known for its luxe bedding, but the brand also has a line of loungewear that includes these extra-cozy sweats. 

To buy: brooklinen.com, $90

Old Navy French Terry Drawstring Shorts

Credit: Courtesy of Old Navy

For a more summery version of sweatpants, opt for these soft French terry shorts from Old Navy.

To buy: oldnavy.com, $18

Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Henley & Legging

Credit: Courtesy of Lunya

Lunya is known for its impressively soft lounge and sleepwear, and this cotton silk set is no exception. Whether you wear the oversized henley top and leggings together or as separates, they're both key elements of a cozy lounge outfit.

To buy: Henley, lunya.co, $218; Leggings, lunya.co, $188

Girlfriend Collective High Waist Bike Shorts

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you usually live in leggings, bike shorts are the perfect update for spring and summer. This pair from Girlfriend Collective is flattering, compressive, and comfortable. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $48

Universal Standard Mia Easy Tee

Credit: Courtesy of Universal Standard

Every comfy outfit needs a soft, lightweight t-shirt. The Mia Easy Tee from Universal Standard is made from sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric in a flattering cut that you can wear on just about any occasion. 

To buy: universalstandard.com, $58

Project Social T Lounge Henley Top

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

An oversized henley is the perfect layering piece for lounging around. This version is lightweight but still cozy enough for bundling up indoors. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $46

Onzie Weekend V-neck Tee

Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

When you want to feel like you're wearing pajamas without looking like you just rolled out of bed, Onzie is the place to go. This loungewear brand has all kinds of cozy sets and separates that will totally upgrade your at-home looks. 

To buy: zappos.com, $48 (originally $68)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For layering at home, a cozy cardigan is a must-have. If you love Barefoot Dreams robes, why not add this sweater to your lounge wardrobe. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $116

Lululemon At Ease Short 7"

Credit: Courtesy of Lululemon

These shorts are made from stretchy, breathable material, making them perfect for lounging, working from home, or maybe even working out. 

To buy: lululemon.com, $78

Naked Cashmere Overalls

Credit: Courtesy of Naked Cashmere

For a unique look to mix up your work-from-home wardrobe while remaining impressively comfortable, this pair of cashmere overalls is a must-have. 

To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $225

Alo Yoga Triumph Long Sleeve Tee

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

This tee, made from ultra-soft triblend jersey, is an essential that will pair with anything from shorts to joggers. 

To buy: aloyoga.com, $58

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie

Credit: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

This hoodie from Outdoor Voices is a lightweight layer that provides just enough warmth. Plus, it's super soft and comes in six colors.

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $85

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt & Sweatpants

Credit: Courtesy of Entireworld

These colorful, cozy sweats will convince you to become a sweatsuit person. Made from lightweight cotton, both pieces are comfortable to wear year-round.

To buy: Sweatshirt, theentireworld.com, $88; Sweatpants, theentireworld.com, $88

Vince Cropped Wide Leg Pull On Pant

Credit: Courtesy of Vince

If sweats aren't really your style, these 100% Peruvian cotton pants from Vince are the perfect upgrade. A drawstring waist makes them comfortable enough for lounging, but the wide leg and cropped cut don't compromise on style. 

To buy: vince.com, $195

Rhone Spar Jogger Pants

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These super-soft sweats are both lightweight and supremely comfy, but a tapered fit also makes them impressively flattering.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $128

Knix Waffle Robe

Credit: Courtesy of Knix

This cozy waffle-knit robe is super soft, breathable, and the perfect accessory to throw on over your favorite lounge outfit for extra warmth.

To buy: knix.com, $65

