The Best Linen Pants You Can Buy on Amazon
During the summertime, we're always on the lookout for lightweight, comfortable clothing that will keep us cool. Enter: linen pants. Whether you wear them to the beach as a cover-up or dressed up for a night out, these breezy bottoms are one of the most versatile clothing items you can wear this summer.
And if you're in the market for a new pair of linen pants, we've found five great options, from high-waisted crops to wide-leg trousers, that you can order online. The best part? They're all available on Amazon.
Roxy Oceanside Pants
Roxy is well-known for its stylish and functional swim and beachwear, and these linen blend pants are no exception. They feature a flared cut, drawstring waist, as well as front and rear pockets. The pants are also available in nine colors, from navy to gold, and even a playful palm print.
To buy: amazon.com, from $30
LNX Linen Crop Pants
These cropped trousers feature a wide-leg, high-waisted fit, making them both supremely comfortable and flattering. They're available in 18 colors and patterns, ranging from beige to fluorescent green, so you'll be sure to find a pair that fits your style.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
Ecupper Elastic Waist Casual Loose Pants
These wide-leg pants are as comfortable as it gets. Their loose fit and drawstring waist give them a casual feel but the chic linen texture makes them easy to dress up. Be sure to check the brand's size chart to make sure you find the right fit.
Billabong New Waves Striped Pants
These breezy linen pants were made for the beach. The smocked waist provides a comfy, easy fit while the stripes make for a vacation-ready fashion statement.
To buy: amazon.com, from $34
IXIMO Tapered Linen Pants
We found that many linen pants tend to feature a wide-leg fit, though these tapered pants are perfect if you'd prefer for a more fitted look. They also have an adjustable drawstring waist and come in 14 colors.
