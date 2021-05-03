Our Favorite Linen Clothing to Wear All Summer Long
When it comes to fashion, there are certain fabrics we associate with every season. Autumn never fails to make me think of corduroy and denim, winter is synonymous with cozy cashmere, and summer styling wouldn't be complete without a dose of linen. The lightweight yet strong fabric is made from flax fibers that's known for its loose weave, durability, and moisture-wicking qualities.
During the summer months, I'm all about staying as cool and comfortable as possible, without compromising on style if possible. That's why linen is an ideal choice for summer fashion — the lightweight, breathable fabric allows you to stay cool and doesn't cling to your body, all while offering a chic look that's perfect for the season. From beautiful tops and dresses to breezy pants and beach cover-ups, we've rounded up the best linen clothing items you can shop online ahead of summer from our favorite brands, like Everlane, Parachute, Roxy, and more.
And if you're traveling with linen this season, which does have a tendency to wrinkle, not to worry, since we've also covered the best travel wrinkle-release sprays to bring with you on every trip.
Keep reading for some of our favorite linen pieces you'll want to wear all summer long.
To buy: Everlane Linen Picnic Top, everlane.com, $50
To buy: Quince 100 Percent Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt, quince.com, $35
To buy: Roxy Oceanside Linen Blend Beach Pants, nordstrom.com, amazon.com, $40
To buy: Fargeland Linen High-waisted Pants, etsy.com, $159
To buy: Amazon Essentials Women's 5-inch Drawstring Linen Shorts, amazon.com, $23
To buy: Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Scoop Neck Tiered Dress, nordstrom.com, $248
To buy: Parachute Women's Linen Tank, parachutehome.com, $49; Parachute Women's Linen Shorts, parachutehome.com, $49
To buy: Holiday The Label Pjyama Linen Short Set, holidaythelabel.com, $175
To buy: Madewell Cotton-linen Packable Sun Hat, madewell.com, $40
