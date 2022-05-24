Best Overall: Parachute Waffle Robe

Why We Love It: It's soft and thick yet lightweight, and about as stylish as robes come.

What to Consider: Some might prefer a shorter waist tie that doesn't hang as much.

It's hard to deny this unisex Parachute robe is a cut above the rest when it comes to quality and comfort. From its soft, textured fabric that'll make you feel like you're lounging in a luxury hotel to its lightweight construction made for year-round wear, this waffle robe exudes pure bliss. Woven with 100 percent Turkish cotton, the absorbent robe boasts a plush finish, a hidden pocket on each hip, and a lengthy waist tie ideal for all body shapes and preferences. Speaking of body shapes, the robe will work for nearly all shoppers thanks to its availability in eight sizes, including plus sizes. Once you pick your perfect size, choose from four chic colors including a creamy tan and a rusty terra hue.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS to 3X | Care Instructions: Machine wash