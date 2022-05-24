The Best Lightweight Bathrobes for Summer
If you're living that work-from-home lifestyle (or even if you're not), there's a good chance you'd like to spend the majority of your days in a spa-worthy bathrobe. We can't blame you — a cozy, plush robe often makes you feel like you're staying in a luxury hotel suite, even when you're lounging at home. But if your favorite robe is a bit too heavy for summer, now is the time to add a lighter-weight option to your loungewear collection.
If you ask us, Parachute's Waffle Robe is the best option. It's soft, absorbent, and beautifully toes the line between plush, thick bathrobes and light, breathable options for summer. But if your ideal robe is shorter, hooded, or made of a more airy material, keep reading — our list is pretty comprehensive.
- Best Overall: Parachute Waffle Robe at Parachute
- Best Budget: H&M Washed Linen Bathrobe at H&M
- Softest: Brooklinen Atlantic Robe at Brooklinen
- Best Stretchy: Eberjey Gisele Robe at Amazon
- Best Spa-inspired: Coyuchi Unisex Organic Cotton Waffle Robe at Amazon
- Best Hooded: Riley Home Hooded Waffle Robe at Riley Home
- Best Linen: Serena & Lily Porto Linen Robe at Serena & Lily
- Best Lightweight: Soma Cool Nights Kimono Sleeve Short Robe at Soma
T+L's Top Picks
Related Items
Best Overall: Parachute Waffle Robe
Why We Love It: It's soft and thick yet lightweight, and about as stylish as robes come.
What to Consider: Some might prefer a shorter waist tie that doesn't hang as much.
It's hard to deny this unisex Parachute robe is a cut above the rest when it comes to quality and comfort. From its soft, textured fabric that'll make you feel like you're lounging in a luxury hotel to its lightweight construction made for year-round wear, this waffle robe exudes pure bliss. Woven with 100 percent Turkish cotton, the absorbent robe boasts a plush finish, a hidden pocket on each hip, and a lengthy waist tie ideal for all body shapes and preferences. Speaking of body shapes, the robe will work for nearly all shoppers thanks to its availability in eight sizes, including plus sizes. Once you pick your perfect size, choose from four chic colors including a creamy tan and a rusty terra hue.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS to 3X | Care Instructions: Machine wash
Best Budget: H&M Washed Linen Bathrobe
Why We Love It: It's incredibly lightweight and airy, and it feels more expensive than it is.
What to Consider: Some of the lighter colors are see-through.
Light, breathable, and minimalistic, this sleek unisex robe is your perfect summer companion. The barely-there fabric will never feel heavy or tight against your skin, meaning overheating and sweating are a non-issue when you wear this robe. It also features mid-length sleeves, two front pockets, a removable tie belt, and even a subtle collar loop to easily hang it on a hook. It comes in six neutral colors ranging from gray to beige.
Material: Washed linen | Sizes: S/M to L/XL | Care Instructions: Machine wash cool, tumble dry medium
Softest: Brooklinen Atlantic Robe
Why We Love It: The waist tie actually stays tied through activities and movement.
What to Consider: The sleeves can be a bit long and cumbersome on some shoppers.
If you're simply looking for a robe that's soft enough to sleep, lounge, and wear while completing your nightly skincare routine, look no further than Brooklinen's Atlantic Robe. This pick is made from ultra-soft jersey material, so you'll feel like you're wrapped up in your favorite cozy t-shirt every time you put it on. It features a minimalist collar that won't uncomfortably rub, as well as two side pockets and a short hemline to keep things breezy.
Material: Cotton, modal | Sizes: XS to XXL | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Best Stretchy: Eberjey Gisele Robe
Also available at Bloomingdale's
Why We Love It: Its t-shirt-like material makes it particularly comfy.
What to Consider: The waist tie is very thin.
The shawl collar and contrast piping detail give this soft and stretchy robe a luxe look. We love that the robe doesn't feel limited to bedtime or bathtime — while it can be used after a shower or before bed, the unique material makes it comfy and mobile enough to wear around the house all day. In fact, it's so versatile, some shoppers have used it during pregnancy thanks to its comfortable stretch. For added convenience, the robe is designed with a tie closure, subtle side pockets, and a short hemline.
Material: Modal, spandex | Sizes: XS to XL | Care Instructions: Hand wash
Best Spa-inspired: Coyuchi Unisex Organic Cotton Waffle Robe
Also available at Coyuchi
Why We Love It: It's incredibly durable and will hold up for years.
What to Consider: It may shrink after the first wash.
Coyuchi is a name to know if you're looking for soft, sustainable bedding and bath products, so it should come as no surprise that the brand created this breathable, all-season bathrobe. The unisex robe is made from 100 percent organic cotton and will only get softer with each wash. Outfitted with sturdy double belt loops, two spacious exterior pockets, a long hemline, and an airy waffle weave, this ulta-relaxing spa robe is sure to be your go-to for early morning lounging or evening pampering.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS/S to L/XL | Care Instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry low
Best Hooded: Riley Home Hooded Waffle Robe
Why We Love It: The hood, contrasting piping, and waffle weave exude luxury.
What to Consider: The hemline tends to run short, while the sleeves run long.
This ultra-soft robe made from 100 percent cotton is perfect for cozying up all day long. It features a waffle exterior and a soft terry interior, so it's lightweight, absorbent, and low lint. Two large pockets and a hook loop on the collar offer practicality, while black piping provides an air of opulence. But our favorite thing about this robe? The fact that, unlike many similar robes, it comes with a hood. Say goodbye to a cold, dripping head of hair after your shower, and say hello to a little extra warmth when the air conditioning is on full blast.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: S to XL | Care Instructions: Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
Best Linen: Serena & Lily Porto Linen Robe
Why We Love It: It's breathable yet insulated.
What to Consider: It's only available in two sizes.
Linen is the perfect summery fabric, since it's so light and breathable. This stylish striped linen robe from Serena & Lily is soft on the skin, making it ideal for lounging on warmer days. However, because the fabric is insulated, the robe will also keep you warm in cooler weather. Boasting roomy side pockets, a lightweight waist tie, and a comfy, fold-over collar that won't irritate the neck, the Porto linen robe makes every day feel like a breezy vacation.
Material: Washed linen | Sizes: S/M to L/XL | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Related: The Best Hotel-quality Bath Towels
Best Lightweight: Soma Cool Nights Kimono Sleeve Short Robe
Why We Love It: The waist tie is sewn into the robe, so it'll never fall off or get lost in the wash.
What to Consider: Some shoppers may find it too short.
This piece is from Soma's Cool Nights line, which is designed to keep shoppers from overheating throughout the day and while they sleep. It's so comfy and lightweight, it almost feels like wearing nothing at all — but it's packed with useful features like an attached belt, two pockets, and technology that prevents the fabric from sticking to you. Plus, with a super-soft feel and chic, flowy sleeves, this robe is just as cozy and it is stylish.
Material: Rayon, spandex | Sizes: S/M to XL | Care Instructions: Machine wash
Related: The Best Yoga Pants
Tips for Buying a Lightweight Summer Bathrobe
Pay Attention to Fabric
Robes are meant to be absorbent, so you may want to consider one made of cotton or terry cloth. These robes tend to be plush and spa-like, and they make a great substitute for a towel. On the other hand, a summer bathrobe should be lightweight to decrease your chances of overheating or sweating. If keeping cool is your main concern, opt for something made of a lightweight material like linen, modal, or rayon.
Consider Care Instructions
Robes made of different materials call for different care and cleaning methods. While most robes are machine washable, preferred dryer settings will vary, so be sure to check your robe's tag before washing it for the first time. Most of them will require lower temps for washing and drying. It's also worth noting that anything you plan on wearing regularly in the summer will likely have to be cleaned frequently. If throwing your robe in the wash every couple of days doesn't work with your lifestyle, invest in a breathable, sweat-wicking robe.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are expert shoppers, travelers, and loungers, so you can bet they know their stuff when it comes to robes. For this article, Madeline Diamond and Hillary Maglin used personal experience, research, and customer recommendations to create the perfect list of summer bathrobes that are as comfy and lightweight as they are stylish and versatile.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.