The 7 Best Kayaks for All Your Outdoor Adventures

Paddlers are in good hands with the Intex Challenger Inflatable Kayak. Made from tough, tear-proof vinyl, this durable model costs a fraction of similar options. It was already affordable at under $150, but thanks to an Amazon markdown, you can get it for just $91 now. The customer-favorite inflatable kayak is built to last and offers a faster setup thanks to its easy-to-inflate design. Along with its sleek profile, it has a 220-pound weight capacity and an attachable fin that allows for a smooth, stable ride — making it a great option for recreational touring. More than 12,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating (plus over 5,000 glowing reviews), with many people praising its sturdiness, fast-inflating valves, and roomy interior (which can fit two people, or a furry friend, when you remove the seat).

To buy: amazon.com, $91 (originally $147)