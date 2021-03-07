7 Top-rated Inflatable Paddleboards for Summertime Adventures

At $220, this Feath-R-Lite paddleboard is by no means cheap, but it is much more affordable than most other options out there — and Amazon shoppers say it’s just as good as its more expensive counterparts. When inflated, the SUP weighs less than twenty pounds and measures out to 10 feet long, 30 inches wide, and six inches thick, and it can hold up to 220 pounds at a time. Customers love how quickly it inflates and deflates and the fact that it is suitable for all skill levels. “We love this paddleboard,” said one reviewer. “We were on the fence on rigid vs inflatable, and are happy we went this way. The inflatable board when fully pressurized is no different than a rigid board. Very conducive to throwing in the car and taking to the beach, lake, or anywhere you want!”

To buy: amazon.com, $220