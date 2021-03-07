7 Top-rated Inflatable Paddleboards for Summertime Adventures

If you like to explore the outdoors while getting in a workout at the same time, paddleboarding may be the new summer pastime for you. The warm-weather activity will help you burn calories, improve balance, and strengthen your core as you enjoy scenic waterside views that are much more appealing than the inside of a gym. While regular SUP (stand-up paddleboards) are great when you're staying local, if you plan on paddleboarding while traveling, you may want to invest in an inflatable paddleboard.
Unlike their bulky counterparts, these inflatable versions can be compressed into a compact size, making them super easy to pack. This will help avid paddleboarders save money in the long run since they won't have to rent a board each time they travel. Others are fans of inflatable paddleboards simply because they are softer than regular options, making them more comfortable to stand on for long periods. Plus, it doesn't hurt as much if you fall down.
While they might be lighter and more portable, inflatable boards work exactly the same as hard options. In addition to exploring new waterways, many people use them to fish, go on snorkeling excursions, and even do off-shore yoga.
When it comes to choosing the right inflatable SUP, there are certain details to look for. Beginners should opt for boards with a large surface area and non-slip grip that will provide more stability, while people who want to paddle for long distances might consider slim options that are easier to navigate and maneuver. And if you want to have more than one person on the board at a time, you should choose one that has a large weight capacity.
To help you find the best option for your upcoming adventures, we turned to reviews from thousands of shoppers who have tested these inflatable paddleboards for themselves. Each item, detailed below, not only has a near-perfect rating, but also an overwhelming amount of five-star reviews from paddleboarders explaining why it's worth shopping.
This inflatable Roc paddleboard is the best-selling stand-up paddleboard on Amazon for a reason. Not only is it made from durable PVC plastic material that can withstand rough, choppy waters, but it also has a non-slip deck pad to help with balance and a comfortable handle that makes transporting it to and from the water a breeze. Even better, it comes with everything you need to get started, including the board, a collapsible aluminum paddle, a safety leash, a hand pump, and even a waterproof bag to store everything. “What a great paddleboard,” wrote one shopper. “It packs down to a perfect size and is very stable. We’ve used it with two adults, a very full cooler, and two backpacks without a problem! This paddleboard is a definite game changer, nothing I would change about it.”
At $220, this Feath-R-Lite paddleboard is by no means cheap, but it is much more affordable than most other options out there — and Amazon shoppers say it’s just as good as its more expensive counterparts. When inflated, the SUP weighs less than twenty pounds and measures out to 10 feet long, 30 inches wide, and six inches thick, and it can hold up to 220 pounds at a time. Customers love how quickly it inflates and deflates and the fact that it is suitable for all skill levels. “We love this paddleboard,” said one reviewer. “We were on the fence on rigid vs inflatable, and are happy we went this way. The inflatable board when fully pressurized is no different than a rigid board. Very conducive to throwing in the car and taking to the beach, lake, or anywhere you want!”
This Fbsport stand-up paddleboard is perfect for beginners thanks to its non-slip surface pad that provides traction and its soft-top deck that won’t injure you if you fall. The bottom of the board has two attached fins, plus an oversized fin that’s removable. Shoppers say the ankle leash is comfortable on their skin, while the collapsible paddle is super easy to put together. “This paddleboard is fantastic,” wrote one. “It is durable and has great maneuverability, it’s super easy to travel with, it’s comfortable and super easy to use. I’ve had so much fun using this, and again it’s so easy to use for a beginner like myself.”
This 32-inch wide option by SereneLife has a non-slip top and a triple fin bottom that work together to make this paddleboard easy to maneuver on even the roughest waters. It also has built-in bungee cords, so you can tie down any items you may want to bring along for your ride, like a drink and sunblock. Even better, the SUP also comes with a handy repair kit, so you can fix any small scratches or dings yourself. “This paddleboard has everything you need to get started (other than a life jacket). I have taken it out on multiple journeys into rough waters and it has not let me down,” raved one shopper. “It’s a great board for the price, and I would recommend it to anyone looking to get into the sport.”
Yoga lovers are fans of this Dama inflatable paddleboard because its spacious, durable design helps them keep their balance as they pose while out on the water. What’s more, it has a weight capacity of 550 pounds — so more than one person can be on the board at once — along with a sport camera mount attached to the head so you can capture all your rides. One writer said it’s “fun on the water and great for yoga,” while another wrote, “First of all, I love this board. The color and design is beautifulThe board takes less time to pump up than I expect, 10 minutes. It takes my friends 15-20 minutes to pump up their board so this pump must be pretty powerful. The board is study and well balanced when on the water.”
Another popular option from Fbsport, this inflatable stand-up paddleboard has a slim, lightweight design that’s super easy to maneuver, making it great for long-distance rides. The bungee cords allow you to pack any essentials you may need while on the water, while the waterproof carrying bag makes traveling with the board a breeze. Plus, there are 11 fun colors to choose from, so you should have no trouble finding an option that suits your style. “Compact, light, very easy to put together,” said one shopper. “The complete set is built to last. I have owned solid SUP boards and this one is perfect for those who want to exercise. Recommend it, great product for an awesome price.”
Paddleboarding is an activity that can be enjoyed by the whole family. If your kids want to get in on the fun with you, be sure to invest in a child-sized inflatable paddleboard, like this Yaska option. It’s smaller and lighter than the adult-sized versions on this list, but it still provides the same balance and durability you would expect from the larger sizes. “I ordered this for my 12-year-old granddaughter, but everyone has used it and loved it,” said one shopper. “It’s perfect for a kid or petite adult, great quality, and its small size makes it really easy to take along everywhere that there might be a paddling opportunity.”
