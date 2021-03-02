The 7 Best Ice Scrapers for Quickly Clearing Ice, Frost, and Snow off Your Car

If you’ve ever tried to scrape ice off your windshield bare hands, then you know how painfully cold it can be — even knit gloves can often be too thin. An easy solution? These genius ice scraper mitts, which ensure your hands are always warm and protected. They have a cozy fleece lining with a waterproof outer material, and the attached ice scraper has a handle inside the mitt so you can get a good grip. “It seems like no matter which gloves I use my fingers are always freezing by the time I’m done chipping ice and snow off the car,” wrote a customer. “This scraper was much better at keeping my fingers warm.” You can purchase either a single mitt for $11, or a pack of two for $19. The brand also has a slightly upgraded model with a foam handle, where the ice scraper itself can be removed and used on its own.

To buy: amazon.com, from $11