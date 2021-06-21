Amazon Just Put Best-selling Mattresses, Patio Furniture, and Kitchen Essentials on Sale for Prime Day
Travel is coming back, and even though both our eyes and calendars may be set on making up for all the missed adventures, it's impossible to forget the importance of where we spend our day to day. This is especially true after the year we've had.
That's why Amazon Prime Day's discounts on all things home make for the perfect opportunity to not only swap out the old luggage set that's been gathering dust in your closet until now - but also to show your space the love it deserves, too.
The retailer's shopping event of the year includes markdowns on resort quality bedding, best-selling patio furniture, Instant Pots, robot vacuums, and a little bit of everything else to give your indoor and outdoor spaces a refresh. With deals running the gamut from hundreds of dollars off of best-selling memory foam mattresses to 40 percent off Le Creuset cookware, the range of home essentials on sale today and tomorrow is nothing short of impressive.
So, whether you're ready to upgrade your home security for some added peace of mind while you return to traveling or never want to deal with another toilet paper shortage as long as you live, Amazon came through with something for everyone this Prime Day. And if you're someone whose dwelling areas both under roof and al fresco are already in check, the sales on pet staples like automatic feeders and travel essentials are worth checking out, too.
Below, browse the 30 best Prime Day deals on everything home, patio, and kitchen available now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Best Lawn and Garden Deals
- Homall 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, $190 (originally $210)
- Amazonia Prescott Patio 4-Piece Conversation Set, $726 (originally $825)
- Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $218 (originally $289)
- Safavieh Outdoor Alexei Rocking Chair, $167 (originally $329)
- Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair, $101 (originally $110)
Best Mattress and Bedding Deals
- Lucid Aloe Vera Infused Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $280 (originally $400)
- Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Queen Mattress Queen, $1,036 (originally $1,295)
- Tuphen Cooling Gel Bed Pillow Set, $22 (originally $30)
- Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, $15 (originally $22)
- Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress, $476 (originally $595)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $300)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $50 (originally $80)
- Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $95 (originally $180)
- Ninja Professional Countertop Blender, $70 (originally $100)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $20 (originally $26)
Best Vacuum Deals
- Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop, $57 (originally $90)
- iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $500 (originally $800)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (originally $260)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $320 (originally $600)
- Shark Anti-AllergenCordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $230 (originally $330)
Best Home Improvement Deals
- Levoit Home Air Purifier, $90 (originally $100)
- Echo Show 10, $190 (originally $250)
- Bio Bidet BB-1000W Supreme Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat, $500 (originally $1,000)
- LectroFan Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Sound Machine, $32 (originally $50)
- Blink Outdoor Security Camera, $60 (originally $100)
Best Pet Deals
- PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, $90 (originally $120)
- PetSafe Happy Ride Folding Pet Ramp, $70 (originally $110)
- PetSafe Wireless Fence Pet Containment System, $260 (originally $300)
- Friends Forever Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed, $65 (originally $100)
- Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera, $118 (originally $169)