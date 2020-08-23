The Best Hiking Shorts for Women

If you've spent this summer setting up camp or hitting the trails in the great outdoors, you've probably also spent some time searching for the most comfortable, durable gear. From hiking boots that can stand up to the elements without giving you blisters to collapsible water bottles that barely take up any space in your backpack, there are plenty of items that will make your hiking trip more enjoyable. But before we get into accessories, let's start with apparel; specifically, hiking shorts. We've searched high and low for the most comfortable, flattering, and versatile outdoor shorts for women, and you can order them all online.