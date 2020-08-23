The Best Hiking Shorts for Women

Hit the trails in style this summer.
By Madeline Diamond
Updated August 19, 2020
If you've spent this summer setting up camp or hitting the trails in the great outdoors, you've probably also spent some time searching for the most comfortable, durable gear. From hiking boots that can stand up to the elements without giving you blisters to collapsible water bottles that barely take up any space in your backpack, there are plenty of items that will make your hiking trip more enjoyable. But before we get into accessories, let's start with apparel; specifically, hiking shorts. We've searched high and low for the most comfortable, flattering, and versatile outdoor shorts for women, and you can order them all online.

Keep reading for our favorite hiking shorts.

L.L.Bean Stretch Explorer Shorts

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

These 6-inch inseam shorts are made from a stretchy yet durable blend of nylon and spandex, providing a comfortable feel that can stand up to sweat and the elements. They're also UPF 50+ rated, which means that they also offer impressive sun protection. Plus, the addition of cargo pockets with snap closures give you just enough room to store essentials.

To buy: llbean.com , $60

L.L.Bean Vista Trekking Shorts

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

If a longer short is what you're looking for, opt for L.L.Bean's Vista Trekking Shorts. With a 9-inch inseam, side and back zip-pockets, and UPF 40+ sun protection, these shorts are just the sleek, functional piece you've been looking for.

To buy: llbean.com , $60

GapFit 4" Hiking Shorts

Courtesy of Gap

It doesn't get more stylish than these sporty shorts from GapFit. They're made from sturdy, breathable ripstop nylon with moisture-wicking technology. Plus, a buckle-belt and smocked elasticized waist give you a comfy, secure fit.

To buy: gap.com , from $30 (originally $45)

Baleaf Hiking Shorts

Courtesy of Amazon

These shorts are simple yet impressively versatile, since they're recommending for hiking, climbing, golf, and more. They're made from lightweight, quick-dry nylon and feature UPF 50 sun protection. Plus, an elasticized waistband with internal drawstring allows you find a custom fit.

To buy: amazon.com , from $19

Prana Olivia Shorts

Courtesy of Prana

These shorts are stylish enough to wear in a city yet functional enough to wear on the trails, making them ideal for travelers who like to pack light. They're made from a quick-drying, abrasion-resistant blend of nylon and spandex with UPF 50+ sun protection.

To buy: prana.com , $59

Athleta Trekkie Crest 2 in 1 Shortie

Courtesy of Athleta

For the ultimate athletic look, go for these double-layered shorts from Athleta. The shorts are made from durable ripstop nylon with spandex shorts underneath. An elastic mesh waistband will help keep the shorts in place while keeping you cool. They're also made from recycled material and offer UPF 50+ sun protection.

To buy: athleta.gap.com , $69

