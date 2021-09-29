The Best Heated Vests for Hiking, Camping, and Other Cold-weather Adventures

This heated vest from Tidewe has four heating zones: in the front core on both sides, on the upper back, and in the collar. Three heating levels allow you to find a comfortable temperature, whether you're hiking, fishing, or spending prolonged periods of time outdoors in cold weather. Each vest has a 10-hour battery life, and recharging is especially easy, since the quick-charging mode only takes two hours (a regular recharge takes three to four hours). The pockets on the vest make it stand out, since in addition to two zippered hip pockets, you'll also find a zippered chest pocket — so you'll have plenty of room for the vest's battery pack and other small essentials.