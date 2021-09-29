The Best Heated Vests for Hiking, Camping, and Other Cold-weather Adventures
If you'll be spending time outdoors this fall and winter, whether you'll be hiking, camping, hunting, or attending sporting events, heated clothing and accessories are an often overlooked way to stay warm while spending prolonged periods of time outside. Heated vests are a solid option because they're great for layering. We've rounded up some of the best heated vests according to customer reviews, including both fleece and puffer vests, collared and hooded versions, and more.
When you're shopping for a heated vest, you'll want to consider whether you want a wind- and water-resistant puffer material or a cozy, layerable fleece, depending on whether the vest will be an outer or under layer. The placement of heat zones, battery life, and pocket placement are also other features you'll want to think about before purchasing. For example, some vests have flat collars that make it easier to layer, while others have high collars with heating zones inside that will keep you extra warm and protect you from the wind on colder days.
Keep reading for our top heated vest picks to wear this winter.
- Best Overall: Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest (men's, women's)
- Best Option With Pockets: Tidewe Lightweight Heated Vest (men's, women's)
- Best Unisex Option: Prosmart Heated Polar Fleece Vest
- Best for Layering: Srivb Heated Vest
- Best Hooded Option: Foxelli Heated Vest (men's, women's)
- Best Camouflage: Gobi Heat Colorado Heated Hunting Vest (men's, women's)
Best Overall: Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest:
Ororo makes a variety of heated apparel, and its vests for men and women are stylish, functional, and well-rated by Amazon reviewers. The women's version features a flattering, slim cut while the men's version is made with a roomy, classic cut. Both are available in three colors and have a 10-hour battery life. Each vest has four heating zones: on both sides of the front, in the upper back, and in the collar. The vest's exterior is also water- and wind-resistant, making it a durable option for extra cold days.
In fact, reviewers say the vest has kept them warm on cold days on ski mountains and in other cold conditions. "The vest has been exactly what I'm looking for," one shopper wrote. "I ski a lot and hate being cold on the slopes. I've tested the vest recently [in] cold weather in Michigan and it's been outstanding."
To buy: (men's) amazon.com, $140; (women's) amazon.com, $140
Best Option With Pockets: Tidewe Lightweight Heated Vest
This heated vest from Tidewe has four heating zones: in the front core on both sides, on the upper back, and in the collar. Three heating levels allow you to find a comfortable temperature, whether you're hiking, fishing, or spending prolonged periods of time outdoors in cold weather. Each vest has a 10-hour battery life, and recharging is especially easy, since the quick-charging mode only takes two hours (a regular recharge takes three to four hours). The pockets on the vest make it stand out, since in addition to two zippered hip pockets, you'll also find a zippered chest pocket — so you'll have plenty of room for the vest's battery pack and other small essentials.
Shoppers rave about the vest (the women's version is the best seller in the fishing vest category), with many mentioning its stylish fit. "Great heated vest with a flattering fit! Battery pack is not large or heavy and is concealed nicely in the inside pocket. I wore the vest for about 8 hours and it stayed warm on the medium setting the entire time," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: (men's) amazon.com, from $70; (women's) amazon.com, from $70
Best Fleece Option: Prosmart Heated Polar Fleece Vest
While many heated vests on the market are made from puffer material, this unisex option is made from cozy polar fleece. The black color features two heated areas (upper and lower back) while the grey has extra heated areas in the front; all of them are powered by an external battery pack and have three heat levels that can be adjusted with a button on the chest's left side. When fully charged, the vest has a 10-hour battery life, depending on what heat setting you use.
Since it's made from fleece, shoppers compliment how well the vest works for layering. "What is nice is that the vest is heavy enough to wear in the house, but yet thin enough to layer under coats," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, from $100
Best Hooded Option: Foxelli Heated Vest
If you're looking for extra features on your vest, a hood is a great option to consider. The Foxelli Heated Vest features a removable heather grey sweatshirt-like hood on the women's version and the men's version has a removable hood made from the same weather-resistant puffer material that's on the rest of the vest. The hood is not only a stylish addition to the otherwise simple vest, but it's also a great way to add extra warmth and protection from the elements. It heats up in just three to five minutes, and the heated elements will last eight hours on a single charge.
Shoppers love the vest, especially for its hood, giving it hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. "The hood is perfect in keeping the heat encompassed behind the neck/head," one shopper wrote.
To buy: (men's) amazon.com, $70; (women's) amazon.com, $70
Best for Layering: Srivb Heated Vest
This zip-up puffer vest has a flat collar, which makes it great for layering, especially if you're planning to wear a hooded sweatshirt underneath. The unisex vest has five heating zones that spread from the waist, chest, and upper and lower back. It's powered by a rechargeable battery that fits into the side pocket, and has three heat settings so you can easily find a comfortable temperature that will keep you warm all day long, since the battery lasts eight hours on a single charge.
Amazon shoppers emphasize the lightweight feel yet powerful warmth of this vest. "For those days when it's too warm for a jacket, but too cold to go without one, this heated vest is just the thing," one reviewer wrote. "It's lightweight enough so that you don't even notice you're wearing it, but warm enough when you need it."
To buy: amazon.com, $80
Best Camouflage: Gobi Heat Colorado Heated Hunting Vest
If you're looking for a heated vest to wear while hunting, you'll want to check out this camouflage vest from Gobi Heat. The vest is made from water- and wind-resistant polyester with three heat zones: two in the chest and one large zone in the back. The 10-hour battery life makes the vest ideal for long days outdoors, especially for hunting.
While the camouflage version of this vest doesn't have any customer reviews yet, a very similar vest in different colors has garnered hundreds of rave reviews on Gobi Heat's website. "Bought this vest two years ago, don't know how I hunted without it. Now I can hunt all day, doesn't matter how cold it gets, I stay nice and warm," one reviewer wrote of the Dune Heated Vest.
To buy: (men's) gobiheat.com, $199; (women's) gobiheat.com, $199
