The Best Hammocks of 2022
Hammocks instantly up any outdoor space's cool factor. Not only do they transform decks and patios, they also create a calming environment for optimal relaxation. However, not all hammocks are created equal. Homeowners in the suburbs and countryside can add a stand hammock to their backyard or hang one off their porch, while city-dwellers looking to spend more time outdoors should opt for a packable option that they can take on backpacking or camping trips.
Our favorite hammock is Arlmont & Co.'s Dorinda Double Classic Hammock, which comes with a stand. It's comfy, easy to clean, sturdy, and super simple to set up. But if your ideal hammock has more of a boho beach look or is made of water-resistant material, read on — our list includes a hammock for every taste.
- Best Overall: Arlmont & Co. Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand at Wayfair
- Best for Camping: Wise Owl Camping Hammock at Amazon
- Best With a Stand: Arlmont & Co. Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand at Wayfair
- Best Double: Best Choice Two-Person Double Hammock at Amazon
- Best Hammock Chair: Y-Stop Chair Hammock at Amazon
- Best for Backpacking: Sierra Designs Single Lightweight Hammock at Target
- Best Rope: Castaway Cotton Rope Hammock at Amazon
- Best Cushioned: Lazy Daze Padded Hammock at Amazon
Best Overall: Arlmont & Co. Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand
Why We Love It: It's sturdy, comfy, and can be assembled in minutes.
What to Consider: The carrying bag it comes with is not water-resistant.
If you're searching for a hammock that pulls out all the stops, look no further than this Arlmont & Co. option. It's fully adjustable so you can customize it to suit your size or make room for two people. What's more, the hammock is constructed with easy-to-clean cotton fabric and it comes with a collapsible stand that you can store when not in use. And if building things isn't exactly your area of expertise, fear not: the Dorinda Double only takes about five minutes to assemble. It comes in more than a dozen colorways, including turquoise stripes and solid white with macrame detailing — and you just may want one of each. Whether you hoist the hammock into place using the stand at home or sling it between two trees at your local park, this pick is sure to lull you into summertime bliss within minutes.
Dimensions: 48 x 110 inches | Material: Cotton | Stand Included: Yes | Weight Capacity: 450 pounds
Best for Camping: Wise Owl Camping Hammock
Also available at Target
Why We Love It: It couldn't be easier to attach and detach from trees or a stand.
What to Consider: It doesn't breathe well.
If you're in need of a durable hammock to take on camping or hiking trips, opt for this classic by Wise Owl. Made from durable fabric that can stand up to the elements, this hammock is great for all types of outdoor excursions. Not only is it strong enough to hold a few hundred pounds at a time, but it also folds up into a small compression sack, making it easy to transport. It even uses easy-to-clip carabiners which are ultra-durable, but make for effortless attachment and detachment from trees. Snag this hammock in two sizes and 16 different colors.
Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon | Stand Included: No | Weight Capacity: 400-500 pounds
Best With a Stand: Arlmont & Co. Spreader Bar Hammock With Stand
Why We Love It: It comes with a rope cover and pillow which make it super comfy.
What to Consider: It tends to tilt slightly to one side.
We're obsessed with how cozy and sturdy this freestanding hammock from Arlmont & Co. is. The swinging daybed features an H-shaped steel base and woven rope material that together are strong enough to hold 275 pounds. It also comes with a pillow and a soft-yet-durable fabric cover to layer over the rope for added comfort. We especially like that its construction prevents it from folding up around you when you lay in it. Worrying weather will tatter the hammock? No need. It's designed to hold up against rain and wind so you can enjoy it for years to come.
Dimensions: 55 x 82 inches | Material: Cotton | Stand Included: Yes | Weight Capacity: 275 pounds
Best Double: Best Choice Two-Person Double Hammock
Also available at Target
Why We Love It: It still looks and feels high-quality after years of outdoor use.
What to Consider: The ropes tend to stretch.
This oversized hammock by Best Choice is large enough to hold two people and up to 450 pounds at a time. Its extra-strong material is super soft against the skin, and it even comes with a heavy-duty stand that couldn't be simpler to put together and take apart. There are twelve vacation-inspired colors to choose from, and each hammock comes with a carrying case, so you can easily travel with it and bring it on outdoor adventures.
Dimensions: 118.75 x 48 inches | Material: Cotton, polyester | Stand Included: Yes | Weight Capacity: 450 pounds
Best Hammock Chair: Y-Stop Chair Hammock
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It takes up little space, which makes it perfect for small porches or indoor use.
What to Consider: The rope the chair hangs from doesn't last long — we recommend using a swingset-grade chain instead.
If you're in the market for a comfortable hammock chair, consider this breezy, boho option by Beachcrest Home. Made from recycled cotton, the woven hammock chair will add a stylish and unique touch to any home. Because it hangs from above, it doesn't require a stand — which makes it super easy to set up, take down, and transport. We love the discrete inner side pocket for items like books, sunglasses, a tablet, or anything else you need to relax. The hammock is available in five colors and prints and can hold over 300 pounds as long as it's attached to a sturdy beam supported by a wall stud.
Dimensions: 47 x 39 inches | Material: Polyester, cotton | Stand Included: No, but not needed | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds
Best for Backpacking: Sierra Designs Single Lightweight Hammock
Also available at Amazon
Why We Love It: Setting it up is super quick.
What to Consider: The straps are quite long, so you'll need to set your stands far apart (or find two far-apart trees).
This lightweight Sierra Designs hammock is perfect for backpacking trips because it's easy to assemble and folds up to fit inside a compact bag you can throw in any knapsack. The kit is equipped with everything you need to set up the hammock, including tree saver straps and carabiners, and it comes with a two-year limited warranty. It's available in both one-person and two-person sizes, and you can choose among eight different colors.
Dimensions: 2 size options | Material: Nylon | Stand Included: No | Weight Capacity: 400-500 pounds
Best Rope: Castaway Cotton Rope Hammock
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It's extra wide.
What to Consider: It may sag after a while.
This simple and classic rope hammock by Castaway features a hardwood spreader to keep it taut, making it super easy to get in and out of. The comfy piece comes with all the hardware needed to set it up, and it can hold up to 450 pounds. It's also quite wide, allowing space for two people. The versatile hammock can be attached to a stand or hung from trees, depending on your preference. Whether you purchase it in white, navy, or one of the other available colors, it's sure to give your deck or patio serious island vibes.
Dimensions: 156 x 55 inches | Material: Cotton, polyester | Stand Included: No | Weight Capacity: 450 pounds
Best Cushioned: Lazy Daze Padded Hammock
Also available at Walmart
Why We Love It: It's the closest thing to a hanging bed you'll find.
What to Consider: The colors tend to fade in direct sunlight.
For exceptional comfort, check out this padded hammock by Lazy Daze. The ultra-luxe design has plush cushioning, and it comes with a detachable pillow, making it one of the comfiest options on the market. It can hold up to 450 pounds, and it's very easy to assemble. The hammock, which comes in 23 fun designs, includes two chains and S hooks so you can start setting it up as soon as you unpackage it.
Dimensions: 145 x 55 inches | Material: Polyester | Stand Included: No | Weight Capacity: 450 pounds
Tips for Buying a Hammock
Consider how you'll use the hammock
If you're purchasing a hammock to keep in one spot on your property, feel free to pick something aesthetically pleasing, like a beachy rope option with a spreader bar. But if you'll be using your hammock on the go (like while camping or on vacation) go with a hammock that won't tear, fade, or flip over easily. Typically nylon options without spreader bars are best for travel.
Look for durability
There's nothing worse than feeling your body sagging (or worse, crashing) to the ground after just a few hammock uses. You can avoid this by purchasing good-quality hammocks crafted without materials that stretch or fray. We suggest reading customer reviews before purchasing and thoroughly inspecting your hammock once it arrives. For extra precaution, consider installing your hammock over a soft surface like grass or sand, rather than rocks or pavement.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do I need a hammock stand?
No, as long as you have two trees or other sturdy structures to hang the hammock between. If your preferred hammock area doesn't have trees or other structures, you'll want to have a stand on hand. Luckily, many hammocks come with them — just be sure to check the product description before ordering.
What type of hammock is best?
If you plan on installing your hammock in your backyard and keeping it in the same spot for the season, pretty much any hammock will do. But if you're looking for a hammock to travel or camp with, opt for something a little more durable — the frequent installing and uninstalling calls for sturdy straps, and a lightweight, weather-resistant material like nylon will come in handy as well.
What is the best height to hang a hammock?
Hammocks without spreader bars tend to sag more than those without. If your hammock isn't equipped with a spreader bar, aim to hang it 6 to 8 feet off the ground. For styles with the bar, a lower hang of four to five feet is fine.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are experts when it comes to shopping, traveling, and relaxing. They use that personal experience, as well as customer recommendations, to choose top-notch products readers should be buying. For this article, Hillary Maglin and Rebecca Carhart researched a number of hammocks and used their expertise as travel writers to curate the perfect list of hammocks that are as comfy as they are easy to set up.
