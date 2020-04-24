Best Overall: Arlmont & Co. Dorinda Double Classic Hammock With Stand

Why We Love It: It's sturdy, comfy, and can be assembled in minutes.

What to Consider: The carrying bag it comes with is not water-resistant.

If you're searching for a hammock that pulls out all the stops, look no further than this Arlmont & Co. option. It's fully adjustable so you can customize it to suit your size or make room for two people. What's more, the hammock is constructed with easy-to-clean cotton fabric and it comes with a collapsible stand that you can store when not in use. And if building things isn't exactly your area of expertise, fear not: the Dorinda Double only takes about five minutes to assemble. It comes in more than a dozen colorways, including turquoise stripes and solid white with macrame detailing — and you just may want one of each. Whether you hoist the hammock into place using the stand at home or sling it between two trees at your local park, this pick is sure to lull you into summertime bliss within minutes.

Dimensions: 48 x 110 inches | Material: Cotton | Stand Included: Yes | Weight Capacity: 450 pounds