The Best Gifts You Can Buy for 'Star Wars' Fans This May 4th 

...and everything is available on Amazon.
By Madeline Diamond
May 04, 2021
For fans of all things "Star Wars," there's no better time to shop (for yourself or for a loved one) for merchandise, gifts, and apparel than May 4th. (If you know, you know). From t-shirts to LEGO sets to character-shaped mugs, we've rounded up the best "Star Wars" gifts. And the pest part? Everything is available on Amazon, so you'll be able to get these items shipped to you (or the gift recipient) ASAP.

Keep reading for 10 gifts that are perfect for the "Star Wars" fans in your life.

What "Star Wars" fan wouldn't want to enjoy their morning coffee in this playful BB-8 shaped mug.

To buy: Zak Designs Star Wars 12-ounce Coffee Mug, amazon.com, $13

Looking for a Father's Day gift for your "Star Wars"-loving dad? Look no further than this insulated tumbler cup.

To buy: E-HAND Star Wars Dad Mug, amazon.com, $22

This Van Gogh-inspired t-shirt featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO is the perfect addition to your closet if you like to show off your fandom in your style.

To buy: Star Wars C-3PO R2-D2 Starry Night T-shirt, amazon.com, $23

For a subtler ode to the franchise, opt for these "Star Wars"-themed socks.

To buy: Star Wars Women's Five-pack No-show Socks, amazon.com, from $10

Anyone age 10 and up can enjoy this LEGO BrickHeadz set that includes models of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian.

To buy: LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian and The Child Building Kit, amazon.com, $20

For dedicated LEGO fans, this model of the Millennium Falcon is a must. Plus, even after you're done building, you'll want to display your hard work for all to see.

To buy: LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set, amazon.com, $154

Kids and adults alike will enjoy this 3D illusion lamp, which displays detailed images of your favorite characters and symbols.

To buy: Zanetta Star Wars 3D Illusion Lamp, amazon.com, $20

Add a little dose of "Star Wars" to your everyday life with this pewter keyring featuring a miniature Millennium Falcon.

To buy: Disney Star Wars Millennium Falcon Pewter Key Ring, amazon.com, $9

For your friend who loves "Star Wars," and a good cheese board, this set is the perfect combination.

To buy: Picnic Time Lucas Star Wars Cheese Set With Tools, amazon.com, $39 (originally $45)

And why not add a little fun (and a pun) to your meals, with this cleverly engraved fork.

To buy: OCQBI May the Fork Be With You Stainless Steel Engraved Fork, amazon.com, $13

