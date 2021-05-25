Home mixologists likely already have everything they need, so gifting them has to come from a thoughtful place. Ask yourself: what's their favorite drink to make? What have they been into recently? Where do they get most of their inspiration from? Are they travelers? Adventurers? Utilitarian? Indulgent? The best gifts are those that are informed by personal insight and actually useful to the recipient, so give it a little thought and you'll go a long way.