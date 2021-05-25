The Best Gifts for Home Bartenders
Making the perfect drink by any standard is an art. And if what they say is true — that an artist is only as good as their tools — then having the best barware is of the utmost importance. If someone in your life is a cocktail connoisseur and looking to improve their collection of bar tools for their own works of art, then look no further for the perfect gift for them.
Home mixologists likely already have everything they need, so gifting them has to come from a thoughtful place. Ask yourself: what's their favorite drink to make? What have they been into recently? Where do they get most of their inspiration from? Are they travelers? Adventurers? Utilitarian? Indulgent? The best gifts are those that are informed by personal insight and actually useful to the recipient, so give it a little thought and you'll go a long way.
Regardless of what kind of home bartender you may be shopping for, we've got the best gifts all right here. From travel bartending sets to whiskey wedges, these are the best gifts to give home bartenders.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
This wedge and glass combination creates the perfect ice for sipping whiskey longer without it getting watered down.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Last Call: Bartenders on Their Final Drink and the Wisdom and Rituals of Closing Time
Professionals and mixologists talk about their final drinks and the rituals of closing time in this intimate, recipe-filled look at the life of bartenders.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $35)
Hammer Stahl Bar Knife
This high-quality bar knife is perfect for creating herb and citrus garnishes and ideal for home bartenders who relish creative cocktail aesthetics.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Curve Grey Floral Marble Wine Chiller
This decorative, handmade marble wine chiller is as beautiful as it is functional and will help keep wine-lovers' chilled whites cool throughout the summer.
To buy: cb2.com, $60
Barsys Smart Coaster System
This smart coaster is the most fool-proof tool for creating perfectly measured cocktails time and time again. Home bartenders can follow recipes on the Barsys app and the coaster will measure the right amount of each ingredient. The blender attachment allows for an all-in-one frozen cocktail creation that's consistently impressive.
To buy: williams-sonoma.com, $150
Vintage Bronze Jockey Horse Bottle Cork Stopper
Vintage barware is always a special thing to receive, especially for home bartenders who seem to have it all. This bronze cork stopper is just one example of many highly personalized antique designs on 1stdibs.com.
To buy: 1stdibs.com, $45
Ullo Wine Purifier
Give the gift of purified wine every time. This travel-friendly purification system takes preservatives out of the tasting experience while also aerating the wine, setting up the perfect glass every time.
To buy: food52.com, $80
Round Glass Decanter with Crystal Stopper
An antique crystal decanter is a thoughtful and special gift for wine lovers, whether they collect decanters or this is their first.
To buy: 1stdibs.com, $250
Travel Bartender Professional 17-piece Bar Tool Set
This portable, roll-up bar tool set is complete with 17 pieces — everything any bartending adventurer could need to make a craft cocktail wherever their travels take them.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Natural Liquor Infusion Kit
Craft cocktail mixology gets leveled up with this Aged & Infused natural liquor infusion kit. Home bartenders can create their own dream infusions and get creative with their cocktails.
To buy: food52.com, $32
GrowlerWerks Keep It Carbonated Growler
Brew-lovers will adore this beautiful copper growler for keeping beer, hard kombucha, and anything else bubbly as carbonated as it would be straight from the tap.
To buy: food52.com, $175
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.