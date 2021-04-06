The Best Gentle Alarm Clocks — From Sunrise Lamps to Timed Coffee Makers

You won't want to start your day without these alarm clocks.
By Madeline Diamond
April 06, 2021
Even if you're still working from home and your morning commute looks more like shuffling from bed to your desk instead of a car, train, or bus, that doesn't mean that getting up in the a.m. has gotten any easier. And the blaring alarm from an old-fashioned alarm clock or your smartphone certainly doesn't help. Luckily, there are some alarm clocks that are designed to wake you gently, with both sound and light, and some even include features that will help you fall asleep at night.

Keep reading for our favorite gentle alarm clocks that will make falling asleep and waking up more pleasant.

Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This alarm features a sleek design and high-tech features that make waking up in the morning far less daunting. Personalize your own sleep-wake routine with customizable sounds and lights that will gently yet effectively wake you. And to make things even easier, you can control all these settings in the Hatch Sleep app.

To buy: amazon.com, $130

Philips Smartsleep Sleep & Wake-up Light

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This alarm clock from Philips is recommended by physicians and pharmacists for establishing a healthy sleep-wake routine, and it's easy to see why. The alarm clock features a light that simulates sunsets and sunrises that help you fall asleep and wake up. There's also a wind down routine feature that offers light-guided breathing exercises to help you prepare for bedtime. As an added bonus, can also use the device to charge your phone.

To buy: amazon.com, $180 (originally $200)

Joy Resolve Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock

Credit: Courtesy of Bespoke Post

If your daily cup of coffee is what gets you out of bed in the morning, this unique combination coffee maker and alarm clock is just what you've been missing. Just set the alarm at night, and it will brew a cup of coffee at whatever time you choose, allowing you to wake up to the smell of fresh coffee. What's a better wake-up call than that?

To buy: bespokepost.com, $445

Homedics Slumber Scents Alarm Clock

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Why not combine peaceful smells through an essential oil diffuser with your sleep-wake routine? This alarm clock features six different sounds you can use as white noise to fall asleep, or as a gentle alarm to wake up with. The alarm clock includes a built-in essential oil diffuser, as well as six different colored LED lights that provide a soft glow.

To buy: amazon.com, $83 (originally $100)

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant

Credit: Courtesy of Best Buy

This smart clock features a handy touchscreen and connects with your Google Assistant so you can easily set alarms, check the weather, local news, and traffic, giving you an informed start to your day. You can also choose from hundreds of audio and media alarms, so you can customize exactly how you wake up.

To buy: bestbuy.com, $80

Loftie

Credit: Courtesy of Loftie

In an effort to get people to start leaving their phones outside their bedrooms, stop relying on smartphone alarms (which can be quite jarring) and dedicate their bedroom spaces to sleep, Loftie's minimal "alarm" clock has a multitude of sleep sounds that lull you into your slumber and two alarms meant to softly encourage you to wake up rather than jolt you from sleep.

To buy: byloftie.com, $129 (originally $165)

