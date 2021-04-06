The Best Gentle Alarm Clocks — From Sunrise Lamps to Timed Coffee Makers

Even if you're still working from home and your morning commute looks more like shuffling from bed to your desk instead of a car, train, or bus, that doesn't mean that getting up in the a.m. has gotten any easier. And the blaring alarm from an old-fashioned alarm clock or your smartphone certainly doesn't help. Luckily, there are some alarm clocks that are designed to wake you gently, with both sound and light, and some even include features that will help you fall asleep at night.