 The Best Folding Treadmills for Working Out at Home

As we enter the colder months and begin preparing for a winter spent at home, we're on the hunt for ways to make staying inside as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. If you're looking for a way to elevate your indoor workouts, now's the perfect time to upgrade your at-home exercise equipment, including everything from dumbbells and yoga mats to treadmills and stationary bikes. And even if you didn't previously think your space was big enough for a treadmill, you might be pleasantly surprised by these space saving options. There are a variety of foldable treadmills and walking pads available on Amazon, and we found three top-rated options that customers have loved, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keep reading for our top picks for compact, folding treadmills.
This versatile model allows you to run as you would on a traditional treadmill and walk on your own or while at a standing desk. the five-layer belt is non-slip and shock-absorbing, so you can feel stable and secure while moving. Plus, its foldable design and transport wheels make this model easy to move and store.
This treadmill is a best-seller on Amazon, and shoppers love it for easy at-home workouts. "I had been thinking for months to get a small indoor treadmill, ever since my office moved and I lost my 'gym in the building' convenience factor, which really hits you hard in the winter," one reviewer wrote. "It is quiet! I can use it in my apartment's spare room while watching a movie and no one can even hear me or it move. That's AWESOME."
If you're looking for a more traditional treadmill that still offers convenient storage, opt for this model from Xterra Fitness. 12 preset speed options provide plenty of exercise options, while a large LCD screen will keep you updated on your stats while working out. And when it's not in use, the treadmill folds upright and can be moved easily with transport wheels.
One Amazon shopper raved about how easy this treadmill is to set up and use. "I am not a 'handy' person at all, but the assembly was a breeze...and no swearing on my part. I was running on the treadmill in less than 30 minutes after receiving it. Both my wife and I use the treadmill daily and love it!! It is built solid, and the programs provide us with a different workout each time, helping to eliminate boredom. Perfect size because it is so compact."
This sleek walking pad weighs just 55 pounds, making it an impressively lightweight and portable option, ideal for small spaces. You can connect the machine with an app via Bluetooth, which will allow you to keep track of your exercise data as you move.
Amazon shoppers particularly love this treadmill for walks and light jogs. "[It is] small enough to fit in the corner of my small bedroom. Light. Compact. Easy to move. Sleek. No set up or assembly. I jog and walk on it. Only goes up to 6.0 so if you run really really fast probably not the treadmill for you but perfect treadmill for my needs at a great price," one reviewer wrote.
