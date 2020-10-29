 The Best Folding Treadmills for Working Out at Home

As we enter the colder months and begin preparing for a winter spent at home, we're on the hunt for ways to make staying inside as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. If you're looking for a way to elevate your indoor workouts, now's the perfect time to upgrade your at-home exercise equipment, including everything from dumbbells and yoga mats to treadmills and stationary bikes. And even if you didn't previously think your space was big enough for a treadmill, you might be pleasantly surprised by these space saving options. There are a variety of foldable treadmills and walking pads available on Amazon, and we found three top-rated options that customers have loved, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.