These Fluffy Bath Towels Are the Spa-quality Upgrade Your Bathroom Needs 

These towels live up to their name, since they do, in fact, feel "super plush." They're made from 100-percent Turkish cotton that feels luxuriously soft on the skin and absorbs water quickly. I've found that many other towels I've used become saturated with water and are hard to keep clean and dry between washes, but these towels dry impressively quickly for how thick they are. I love my set in the color Smoke, but there are six other color options to choose from, so you can be sure to find a set that fits your bathroom's decor.