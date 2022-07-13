These Are the 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers During Amazon Prime Day — but They End Tonight

Comfy shoes, dresses, and shorts are up to 60 percent off for a few more hours

By Anna Popp
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Today marks day two of Amazon Prime Day and the sales are proving to be just as good as yesterday — and perhaps better. If you're going on a mid-summer vacation, today is the day to shop discounts on comfortable sandals and stylish dresses for your upcoming travels. With a few hours left before prices go back up, we've rounded up all of the best Amazon fashion deals with markdowns of up to 60 percent off must-have travel clothes and accessories.

Brands like Levi's, Eddie Bauer, and Under Armour are featuring huge discounts on clothing. If you're looking to scoop a pair of classic denim shorts, these iconic Levi's 501s are on sale for as little as $25. They typically retail for upwards of $60, meaning this Prime Day deal features a whopping 60 percent price cut. Pair your favorite shorts or denim with this upgraded basic t-shirt with ruffled sleeves that is nearly 60 percent off — so a mere $16.

Related: The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation

There are also plenty of pretty dresses marked down from under-the-radar Amazon labels that are guaranteed to get you compliments during your travels. Whether you're in need of a casual dress for a walking tour or a fancier pick for a special occasion, Amazon also has you covered with a classic t-shirt dress for $19 and a tiered midi dress for 44 percent off.

Perfect for completing a summer outfit, these Aerothotic slip-on sandals look exactly like Birkenstocks but cost a fraction of the price at just $32.

From midi dresses for a beach vacation to comfortable sandals for hiking, these fashion deals are bursting at the seams. Be sure to shop quickly though — these deals end at midnight PST tonight, and you'll have to wait until next year to score big during Prime Day.

Best Dress Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

There are tons of summer dresses on sale with styles discounted to as little as $15. For a casual dress that is perfect for sightseeing, the Berryou Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress is marked down to just $19 this Prime Day. Looking for a dress that can be dressed up or down? This elegant tiered midi dress with subtle puff sleeves is marked down a whopping 44 percent off, making the price tag just $28.

Best Fashion Top Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

You can never have enough basic tees while you're traveling and right now, you can pick up your yearly supply of t-shirts for low prices. The Nanyuaya Women's V-neck Short Sleeve Basic Tunic T-shirt is just $16. There are over one dozen different colors and patterns on sale with sizes ranging from Small to 3X-Large. Want something a bit smarter? This short-sleeve button-front blouse can easily take you from day to night with a quick substitution of bottoms and the right accessories — and it's just $22.

Best Travel Pant Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

For those sitting on a plane in the near future or planning a vacation with plenty of walking involved, a comfy pair of pants will take you far. These stylish cargo joggers are on sale for $26 this Prime Day, and customers can't get enough of this practical style. One shopper called this pair the "perfect travel pant" thanks to the lightweight fabric that doesn't wrinkle easily. These sleek $14 leggings should also make your packing list, as they're versatile enough for sightseeing, workouts, chilly plane rides, and more.

Best Short Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you prefer lightweight chino shorts or durable denim cutoffs, there are still plenty of markdowns in the final hours of Prime Day. These cute chinos are 30 percent off, while you can save $36 on these jean shorts. Plus, these Amazon Essentials cotton blend shorts are perfect for lounging and they're just $7 for Prime Day.

Best Comfortable Shoes Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

Comfortable shoes make for a much more enjoyable experience when it comes to being on your feet all day when traveling and exploring a new city. Hikers can pick up a pair of these orthopedic hiking sandals for $35 (that's a whopping 42 percent of savings), or if you're in search of a dressier shoe, these strappy platform wedges are only $26.

Best Travel Bag Deals

Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
Courtesy of Amazon

Keep your belongings secured but within reach with a crossbody bag. The Mintegra Crossbody Bag is the ideal travel bag with plenty of zippered pockets, and it's made of water-resistant nylon. Marked down from $60 to just $24, this is a can't-miss deal on a useful travel purse. Or, opt for a spacious backpack, like this gorgeous option that's nearly 40 percent off, if you like to carry larger items with you, including a water bottle and extra layer.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day
The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation
Amazon Dresses
The 27 Best Dress Deals During Amazon's Prime Day That Are Perfect for Summer Travel
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day's Best Golf Deals Include Markdowns on Everything From Bags and Clubs to Shoes and Apparel
Amazon Prime Day Early Swimsuit Deals
The 31 Best Early Swimsuit Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — From Bikinis to One-pieces
Amazon Prime Day travel items
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 50 Best Travel Gear and Accessories for Prime Day
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts
Prime Day Early Travel Deals
The 30 Best Travel Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Starts Tomorrow
Amazon golf sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals
early memorial day deals
The 31 Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Here — Everything You Need to Know
Nordstrom Winter Sale Travel Deals
The 40 Best Things to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out
Ruffle T-shirt
People Say This $16 Top Is the Best Thing They've Bought on Amazon — and It's on Sale Now
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
Luxury Brands Amazon Prime Day Tout
This Secret Outlet Sale Has Prime Day Deals on Luxury Brands — Score Up to 70% Off 
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants
These Amazon Joggers Have a Secret Anti-theft Feature That Makes Them the 'Perfect Travel Pants'