Best Products Style Shopping These Are the 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers During Amazon Prime Day — but They End Tonight Comfy shoes, dresses, and shorts are up to 60 percent off for a few more hours By Anna Popp Published on July 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Today marks day two of Amazon Prime Day and the sales are proving to be just as good as yesterday — and perhaps better. If you're going on a mid-summer vacation, today is the day to shop discounts on comfortable sandals and stylish dresses for your upcoming travels. With a few hours left before prices go back up, we've rounded up all of the best Amazon fashion deals with markdowns of up to 60 percent off must-have travel clothes and accessories. Brands like Levi's, Eddie Bauer, and Under Armour are featuring huge discounts on clothing. If you're looking to scoop a pair of classic denim shorts, these iconic Levi's 501s are on sale for as little as $25. They typically retail for upwards of $60, meaning this Prime Day deal features a whopping 60 percent price cut. Pair your favorite shorts or denim with this upgraded basic t-shirt with ruffled sleeves that is nearly 60 percent off — so a mere $16. Related: The 32 Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop During Prime Day for Your Next Vacation There are also plenty of pretty dresses marked down from under-the-radar Amazon labels that are guaranteed to get you compliments during your travels. Whether you're in need of a casual dress for a walking tour or a fancier pick for a special occasion, Amazon also has you covered with a classic t-shirt dress for $19 and a tiered midi dress for 44 percent off. Perfect for completing a summer outfit, these Aerothotic slip-on sandals look exactly like Birkenstocks but cost a fraction of the price at just $32. From midi dresses for a beach vacation to comfortable sandals for hiking, these fashion deals are bursting at the seams. Be sure to shop quickly though — these deals end at midnight PST tonight, and you'll have to wait until next year to score big during Prime Day. Best Dress Deals Courtesy of Amazon There are tons of summer dresses on sale with styles discounted to as little as $15. For a casual dress that is perfect for sightseeing, the Berryou Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress is marked down to just $19 this Prime Day. Looking for a dress that can be dressed up or down? This elegant tiered midi dress with subtle puff sleeves is marked down a whopping 44 percent off, making the price tag just $28. Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress, from $15 (originally $25) Prettygarden Women's Summer Ruffle Puff-Sleeve High-Waist Midi Beach Dress, from $28 (originally $49) Berryou Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $19 (originally $29) Auselily Women's Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets, $22 (originally $39) Halife Women's Button-Front Dress, $21 (originally $39) Simier Fariry Women's Comfy Midi Casual Dress With Pockets, $29 (originally $36) Best Fashion Top Deals Courtesy of Amazon You can never have enough basic tees while you're traveling and right now, you can pick up your yearly supply of t-shirts for low prices. The Nanyuaya Women's V-neck Short Sleeve Basic Tunic T-shirt is just $16. There are over one dozen different colors and patterns on sale with sizes ranging from Small to 3X-Large. Want something a bit smarter? This short-sleeve button-front blouse can easily take you from day to night with a quick substitution of bottoms and the right accessories — and it's just $22. Nanyuaya Women's V-neck Short Sleeve Basic Tunic T-Shirt, $16 (originally $36) Yincro Women's Casual Long-Sleeve Tunic T-Shirt, $22 (originally $27) Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Thin Strap Tank 2-Pack, $12 (originally $17) Beautife Women's Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt With Pockets, $22 (originally $31) Kancystore Women's Button-Down V-Neck Tie-Front Top, $22 (originally $40) Biucly Women's Scoop Neck Tank Top, $16 (originally $24) Best Travel Pant Deals Courtesy of Amazon For those sitting on a plane in the near future or planning a vacation with plenty of walking involved, a comfy pair of pants will take you far. These stylish cargo joggers are on sale for $26 this Prime Day, and customers can't get enough of this practical style. One shopper called this pair the "perfect travel pant" thanks to the lightweight fabric that doesn't wrinkle easily. These sleek $14 leggings should also make your packing list, as they're versatile enough for sightseeing, workouts, chilly plane rides, and more. Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger, $16 (originally $27) Libin Women's Cargo Joggers, $27 (originally $33) Mier Women's Quick-Dry Cargo Pants, $48 (originally $60) Baleaf Women's Hiking Pants, $28 (originally $46) Eddie Bauer Women's Guide Pro Pants, $64 (originally $76) Promover Wide-Leg Yoga Pants, $24 (originally $33) Satina High-Waist Leggings, $14 (originally $20) Best Short Deals Courtesy of Amazon Whether you prefer lightweight chino shorts or durable denim cutoffs, there are still plenty of markdowns in the final hours of Prime Day. These cute chinos are 30 percent off, while you can save $36 on these jean shorts. Plus, these Amazon Essentials cotton blend shorts are perfect for lounging and they're just $7 for Prime Day. Under Armour Women's Play Up 3.0 Shorts, $14 (originally $25) Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts, $24 (originally $60) Lee Women's Regular-Fit Chino Walk Short, $24 (originally $33) Premium Ultra Soft High-Waisted Harem Shorts With Pockets, $16 (originally $30) Kingfen Casual Cotton Shorts With Pockets, $21 (originally $26) Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Dolphin Short, $7 (originally $16) LookbookStore Women's High-Waisted Denim Shorts, $24 (originally $36) Best Comfortable Shoes Deals Courtesy of Amazon Comfortable shoes make for a much more enjoyable experience when it comes to being on your feet all day when traveling and exploring a new city. Hikers can pick up a pair of these orthopedic hiking sandals for $35 (that's a whopping 42 percent of savings), or if you're in search of a dressier shoe, these strappy platform wedges are only $26. Megnya Orthopedic Hiking Sandals, $35 (originally $60) Aerothotic Women's Arch-Support Cork Footbed Slide Sandals, $32 (originally $40) Fracora Canvas Low-Top Lace-Up Sneakers, from $21 (originally $40) Jenn Ardor Women's Fashion Perforated Slip-On Flats, $36 (originally $46) Under Armour Women's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, $42 (originally $70) Dream Pairs Women's Open Toe Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals, $26 (originally $35) Best Travel Bag Deals Courtesy of Amazon Keep your belongings secured but within reach with a crossbody bag. The Mintegra Crossbody Bag is the ideal travel bag with plenty of zippered pockets, and it's made of water-resistant nylon. Marked down from $60 to just $24, this is a can't-miss deal on a useful travel purse. Or, opt for a spacious backpack, like this gorgeous option that's nearly 40 percent off, if you like to carry larger items with you, including a water bottle and extra layer. Mintegra Crossbody Bag, $24 (originally $60) Telena Travel Backpack Purse, $39 (originally $60) Minicat Small Crossbody Bag, $15 (originally $30) Seafew Small Black Sling Crossbody Backpack, $21 (originally $30) Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $15 (originally $30)