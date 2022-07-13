These Are the 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers During Amazon Prime Day — but They End Tonight

Today marks day two of Amazon Prime Day and the sales are proving to be just as good as yesterday — and perhaps better. If you're going on a mid-summer vacation, today is the day to shop discounts on comfortable sandals and stylish dresses for your upcoming travels. With a few hours left before prices go back up, we've rounded up all of the best Amazon fashion deals with markdowns of up to 60 percent off must-have travel clothes and accessories.

Brands like Levi's, Eddie Bauer, and Under Armour are featuring huge discounts on clothing. If you're looking to scoop a pair of classic denim shorts, these iconic Levi's 501s are on sale for as little as $25. They typically retail for upwards of $60, meaning this Prime Day deal features a whopping 60 percent price cut. Pair your favorite shorts or denim with this upgraded basic t-shirt with ruffled sleeves that is nearly 60 percent off — so a mere $16.

There are also plenty of pretty dresses marked down from under-the-radar Amazon labels that are guaranteed to get you compliments during your travels. Whether you're in need of a casual dress for a walking tour or a fancier pick for a special occasion, Amazon also has you covered with a classic t-shirt dress for $19 and a tiered midi dress for 44 percent off.

Perfect for completing a summer outfit, these Aerothotic slip-on sandals look exactly like Birkenstocks but cost a fraction of the price at just $32.

From midi dresses for a beach vacation to comfortable sandals for hiking, these fashion deals are bursting at the seams. Be sure to shop quickly though — these deals end at midnight PST tonight, and you'll have to wait until next year to score big during Prime Day.

Best Dress Deals

There are tons of summer dresses on sale with styles discounted to as little as $15. For a casual dress that is perfect for sightseeing, the Berryou Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress is marked down to just $19 this Prime Day. Looking for a dress that can be dressed up or down? This elegant tiered midi dress with subtle puff sleeves is marked down a whopping 44 percent off, making the price tag just $28.

Best Fashion Top Deals

You can never have enough basic tees while you're traveling and right now, you can pick up your yearly supply of t-shirts for low prices. The Nanyuaya Women's V-neck Short Sleeve Basic Tunic T-shirt is just $16. There are over one dozen different colors and patterns on sale with sizes ranging from Small to 3X-Large. Want something a bit smarter? This short-sleeve button-front blouse can easily take you from day to night with a quick substitution of bottoms and the right accessories — and it's just $22.

Best Travel Pant Deals

For those sitting on a plane in the near future or planning a vacation with plenty of walking involved, a comfy pair of pants will take you far. These stylish cargo joggers are on sale for $26 this Prime Day, and customers can't get enough of this practical style. One shopper called this pair the "perfect travel pant" thanks to the lightweight fabric that doesn't wrinkle easily. These sleek $14 leggings should also make your packing list, as they're versatile enough for sightseeing, workouts, chilly plane rides, and more.

Best Short Deals

Whether you prefer lightweight chino shorts or durable denim cutoffs, there are still plenty of markdowns in the final hours of Prime Day. These cute chinos are 30 percent off, while you can save $36 on these jean shorts. Plus, these Amazon Essentials cotton blend shorts are perfect for lounging and they're just $7 for Prime Day.

Best Comfortable Shoes Deals

Comfortable shoes make for a much more enjoyable experience when it comes to being on your feet all day when traveling and exploring a new city. Hikers can pick up a pair of these orthopedic hiking sandals for $35 (that's a whopping 42 percent of savings), or if you're in search of a dressier shoe, these strappy platform wedges are only $26.

Best Travel Bag Deals

Keep your belongings secured but within reach with a crossbody bag. The Mintegra Crossbody Bag is the ideal travel bag with plenty of zippered pockets, and it's made of water-resistant nylon. Marked down from $60 to just $24, this is a can't-miss deal on a useful travel purse. Or, opt for a spacious backpack, like this gorgeous option that's nearly 40 percent off, if you like to carry larger items with you, including a water bottle and extra layer.

