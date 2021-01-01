These Warm, Breathable, and Weather-resistant Face Masks Are Ideal for Winter

By now, we're used to wearing face masks in public to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as winter approaches, we've been on the lookout for masks that will not only protect others, but also keep us warm.
From warm yet breathable materials to mask/scarf combinations, we're already seeing winter-ready details added to face masks from our favorite brands. Take Caraa's Winter Adult Masks, for example. They're made from a thicker cotton twill than the brand's regular masks, making them a warmer option for chilly days. Wolford's Care Mask, on the other hand, is given a water-resistant finish, allowing you to brave the elements comfortably while wearing the mask.
Keep reading for six face masks you'll want to wear as you bundle up this winter.
Wolford may be best known for its hosiery, but the brand now makes a customer-loved face mask. It's soft, breathable, and features a water-resistant, so you can comfortably wear this mask no matter what winter weather comes your way.
To buy: Wolford Care Mask, revolve.com, $35
Caraa's face masks designed especially for colder weather are thicker and warmer than the brand's Universal Masks, since they're made from 185 gram twill cotton. Adjustable ear loops and a light and bendable nose wire make this mask impressively comfortable, while a filter pocket allows you to add an extra layer of protection.
To buy: Caraa Winter Adult Masks, caraasport.com, $26 for pack of five
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker love Masqd's reusable face masks, and it's easy to see why. These masks feature two layers plus a filter pocket, an adjustable nose wire, and adjustable ear loops for both protection and comfort. And while the outer tweed layer on this mask offers a stylish winter look and some wind protection, given its thicker material, it's still lined with 100 percent cotton in the inside.
To buy: Masqd Black Tweed Face Mask, masqd.com, $28
Mali + Lili's mask scarf is great for winter because it offers a bit of extra protection from the elements. It features three layers of fabric plus a filter pocket, as well as both ear loops and an adjustable tie closure. And when it's not in use, you can conveniently wear the mask around your neck as a scarf.
To buy: Mali + Lili Adult Four Layer Mask Scarf, nordstrom.com, $40
These ultra-soft face masks from Everlane feature a double-layered design and are made from 100 percent cotton. Plus, the waffle knit makes them extra comfortable and cozy for wintertime wear.
To buy: Everlane 100% Human Face Masks, everlane.com, $25 for pack of five
Allbirds' face masks are made from upcycled materials, including tencel, lyocell, and merino wool, which means they're breathable, warm, and moisture-wicking. Adjustable ear loops also allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit.
To buy: Allbirds TrinoXO Face Masks, allbirds.com, $25 for pack of three
