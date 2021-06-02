6 Exercise Skirts for the Gym, Hiking Trails, and More 

From some of our favorite brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend Collective to extra-affordable options available on Amazon, there are plenty of exercise skirts and skorts available to shop right now. These pieces can be worn for everything from tennis matches to jogs to hikes, and nearly everything in between. And since we chose options made from lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking materials, you can be sure that these skirts will look chic while keeping up with you during all of the above activities and more.