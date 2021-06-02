6 Exercise Skirts for the Gym, Hiking Trails, and More
While last summer saw the rise of bike shorts, this year we're seeing virtually all of our favorite activewear brands release their own version of the exercise skirt (i.e., a skort made from performance material with built-in shorts). After all, why should you have to sacrifice style when you're hitting the tennis court or traversing a hiking trail? And while we don't see the popularity of bike shorts going anywhere, there's definitely a new activewear trend you'll want to explore this summer.
From some of our favorite brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend Collective to extra-affordable options available on Amazon, there are plenty of exercise skirts and skorts available to shop right now. These pieces can be worn for everything from tennis matches to jogs to hikes, and nearly everything in between. And since we chose options made from lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking materials, you can be sure that these skirts will look chic while keeping up with you during all of the above activities and more.
Keep reading for six of our favorite exercise skirts on the market right now.
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort
Offering medium coverage (Outdoor Voices also sells 3" and 4.5" versions), this skort with built-in liner shorts is made from lightweight, quick-drying recycled polyester that will keep you cool and dry through all your workouts. It also features a phone pocket in the shorts, a secure waistband pocket, and hidden side zipper pocket.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $58
Lululemon Court Rival High Rise Skirt
This flouncy skirt was designed for the tennis court, but it can take you through plenty of adventures (athletic or otherwise) this summer. It's made from Lululemon's Lightweight, Swift fabric, which is stretchy, quick-drying, and sweat-wicking. Liner shorts will keep you comfortable and secure, as well as a pocket for keeping valuables safe.
To buy: lululemon.com, $78
Baleaf Women's Athletic Skort
Shoppers frequently rave about Baleaf's activewear, which is both affordable and available on Amazon, including this sleek exercise skirt with built-in shorts. This skirt is designed to wick away sweat while providing a comfortable, secure fit. Plus, it's available in 24 colors, so you'll be able to find one (or several) that will fit perfectly into your wardrobe.
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
Girlfriend Collective Skort
Girlfriend Collective is well-known for its stylish, sustainable, and size-inclusive activewear, so it's no surprise the brand has its very own exercise skirt. This skort has a simple, streamlined look with a high-waisted fit, side slits, and hidden mesh pockets in the built-in compressive shorts. Made from a blend of recycled materials and spandex, this skort comes in sizes XXS to 6XL.
To buy: girlfriend.com, $58
Athleta Action Skort in Dobby 14.5"
This sleek skirt is designed to keep up with you through medium to high impact workouts, since it has a barely-there feel, built-in shorts, and three convenient pockets. The blend of recycled polyester and spandex is sweat-wicking and breathable; plus, it's also rated UPF 50+, so it will protect you against UV rays during outdoor activities.
To buy: athleta.gap.com, $69
Aerie Offline Nylon Skirt
If you're looking for a flowy fit, this skort from Aerie is a solid option. It's made from ultra-soft nylon with similarly comfortable shorts underneath and a stretchy yet secure waistband that's equally flattering and stylish.
To buy: ae.com, $30 (originally $40)
