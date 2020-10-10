The Best Espresso Machines for Quality Coffee at Home

If you're looking for delicious, rich espresso without all the hassle, this version from Nespresso that uses recyclable capsules is the way to go. The machine allows you to make single or double shots of espresso with the press of a button, as well as three sizes of coffee. You can also add on an Aeroccino milk frother for even more luxurious espresso drinks. This machine is a top pick from T+L Deputy Digital Editor, Nina Ruggiero, who says it's one of the best purchases she made during quarantine.