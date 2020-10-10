The Best Espresso Machines for Quality Coffee at Home
If you're an avid coffee drinker, there's a good chance you've been making your morning brew at home far more often than usual over the past several months. And if you've been looking to up your coffee game to compete with your favorite cafe's lattes, an espresso machine might just be the addition your kitchen needs.
We've rounded up five espresso machines that will be sure to upgrade your at-home coffee routine. Using one of these machines may involve more of a learning curve than a typical coffee maker, although if you're a coffee lover, the results will be worth it. Plus, these machines make stellar holiday gifts, and some are even currently on sale.
Best for Begginers: Sowtech Espresso Machine
The Sowtech is the top-selling steam espresso machine on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's fairly easy to use, doesn't take up much counter space, and it has a reasonable price tag compared to many other machines on the market. You'll be able to make one to four servings of espresso at once, so whether you're making a latte for yourself or shots of espresso for the whole family, this machine has you covered.
Amazon shoppers are big fans of this machine, seeing as it has over 6,800 five-star reviews. One reviewer highlighted a few of their favorite features: "Easy operation, excellent frothing, good coffee extraction."
To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $60)
Best for Double Shots: De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
This espresso maker offers professional-level steam pressure in a compact, affordable machine. It includes a convenient steel drip tray, steam bar for frothing milk, and a twin brewing cycle that allows you to brew two shots of espresso at once.
Amazon shoppers say this machine is great for beginners and everyday use. "The machine is inexpensive and a little basic but that's perfect for a starter," one reviewer wrote. "Makes a good consistent coffee, I find it just as quick as a k-cup if you pre grind espresso ... Milk steamer is effective, [it] is possible to get a good froth and even a rookie like myself can pick it up after a couple uses."
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Best for Keeping On Your Counter: Barsetto 15-bar Espresso Machine
This sleek stainless steel machine looks like a miniature version of the espresso machine in your favorite coffee shop. This more advanced model still relatively simple to use, and it's ideal for coffee lovers who are looking to take their barista skills to the next level. It also has professional-level steam pressure, a powerful milk frothing wand, and double temperature control to ensure each cup is just right.
Shoppers compliment how well this machine brews coffee. "[It is] easy to use, and makes great tasting coffee. I made my usual lattes this week, and they were nothing short of amazing," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $170)
Best for Coffee Pros: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
If you're already a seasoned at-home barista and want to upgrade your setup, this Breville espresso machine is for you. Its features include an internal conical burr grinder, precise espresso extraction, and micro foam milk texturing.
To no one's surprise, coffee fans can't get enough of this machine. "I love this thing. I've been using it multiple times a day for almost a year I think. Every day it makes amazing espresso, and as long as I keep it clean it preforms beautifully. This thing is also easier to maintain and requires less cleaning than other cheaper espresso machines I've tried," one shopper said.
To buy: amazon.com, $600 (originally $700)
Best Espresso Machine with Pods: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine
If you're looking for delicious, rich espresso without all the hassle, this version from Nespresso that uses recyclable capsules is the way to go. The machine allows you to make single or double shots of espresso with the press of a button, as well as three sizes of coffee. You can also add on an Aeroccino milk frother for even more luxurious espresso drinks. This machine is a top pick from T+L Deputy Digital Editor, Nina Ruggiero, who says it's one of the best purchases she made during quarantine.
To buy: amazon.com, from $128
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.