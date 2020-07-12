7 Brands That Make Soft, Beautiful, and Eco-friendly Bedding

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Your bed is an oasis. And whether you're spending more time in it lately or you still look forward to cozying up after a long day, your choice of bedding is a key part of a good night's sleep. And while there are tons of bedding brands out there, they don't all use eco-friendly and sustainably-sourced materials. Bedding made from bamboo or organic cotton, for example, can make less of an environmental impact and is still durable and soft-to-the-touch. We've rounded up seven brands that make high-quality, environmentally-friendly bedding, from soft sheet sets to plush duvets.

And when you're shopping for bedding with the environment in mind, there are a few terms you should know related to material certifications. First, you'll want to look for Oeko-Tex "Made In Green" certified materials. That means the textiles have been tested for harmful substances and have been manufactured in sustainable and socially responsible conditions. It's also worth keeping an eye out for products that are FSC-certified, which means they come from responsibly managed forests, according to the Forest Stewardship Council. Finally, if a brand claims to sell "organic" bedding, be on the lookout for a certification by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) to ensure your getting the best-quality and ethical products.

Keep reading for seven brands that make both beautiful and sustainable bedding.

Buffy

White comforter Credit: Courtesy of Buffy

Buffy is known for its temperature-regulating, eco-friendly comforters, sheets, and pillows. The brand is also dedicated to making sure all its products are environmentally-friendly, since it uses sustainable materials like recycled plastic and eucalyptus. Plus, Buffy offsets all CO2 emissions generated from freight and customer shipments.

If you're looking for comfortable, cool-to-the-touch bedding for the summer, check out Buffy's Breeze Comforter and Eucalyptus Sheets.

Aizome

Light blue sheet bedding set Credit: Courtesy of Aizome

Aizome makes incredibly soft bedding that's made from 100 percent unbleached organic cotton and natural indigo. Thanks to its materials, the bedding is both hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Shoppers who are perpetually on the hunt for the softest sheets will be particularly interested in the brand's sheet set, since it is accepted by the National Eczema Association as a product that provides benefits to people with eczema and sensitive skin.

Coyuchi

White bedding on bed Credit: Courtesy of Coyuchi

Coyuchi offers a wide variety of bedding and bath products made from organic materials. From a light and airy cotton comforter to a winter-weight duvet insert, as well as an array of ultra-soft sheets, you can deck out your bedroom in environmentally-friendly Coyuchi goods. The Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets, for example, are GOTS-certified and made from 100 percent organic cotton grown and woven in India.

Gryphon

Grey and white bedding on bed Credit: Courtesy of Gryphon

Gryphon makes luxuriously soft bedding, and its sheet sets are more affordable than many other luxury bedding brands. The Comfort Washed Sheet Set is made from 100 percent American grown Supima cotton and is Oeko-Tex certified. The material is soft, breathable, available in seven colors, and a queen set retails for $150.

Sijo

Grey duvet Credit: Courtesy of Sijo

Sijo offers two types of bedding: Bamboo Lyocell, which offers a silk-like feel and is ideal for warm sleepers, and French Linen, which provides a luxurious look and feel and is sourced in small batches in Southern France. You can shop sheet sets, duvet covers, and pillowcases in each material, both of which are Okeo-Tex certified.

Ettitude

Grey bedding on bed Credit: Courtesy of Ettitude

Ettitude uses the term "vegan silk" to describe its bedding, since it's both incredibly soft and sustainable. The Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, for example, is made from 100 percent organic bamboo, which makes the sheets thermoregulating and hypoallergenic. The brand also offers another variation, the Bamboo Charcoal Sheet Set, which includes the same features as the Bamboo Lyocell sheets but is also antimicrobial.

Linoto

linoto eco linen sheets Credit: Courtesy of Linoto

This Yonkers, NY based linen brand owned and directed by Jason Evege is creating real linen, made-to-order sheets (and boxers and tablecloths and more) at a competitive price. Luxury and quality are matched by the breathability of these eco-friendly sheets. And since linen doesn't require evem a fraction of the water or resources that other common materials do, they leave virtually no waste footprint.

Avocado

Cream-colored bed sheets Credit: Courtesy of Avocado

Avocado makes a variety of bedding essentials, from mattresses to sheets to wooden bed frames. The brand's Organic Superfine Suvin Cotton Sheets are made from GOTS-certified organic Indian Suvin cotton, which has a 1,000 thread count per inch weave in a single ply. What does that mean? Put simply, these sheets are soft but get softer with every wash and don't compromise on sustainability, making them a top "eco-luxury" pick.