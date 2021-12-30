30 Best Early New Year's Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Rush
The year 2021 is swiftly coming to an end, and if you're looking for new clothes, accessories, or travel must-haves for the new year, you're in luck. While the holiday season delivered some good sales, the best is yet to come because Amazon has dropped thousands of early New Year's deals on cozy best-sellers and popular gadgets—up to 60 percent off. With prices like these, you'll be glad you waited until after Christmas.
No matter what you're shopping for, chances are you can find it on Amazon at a wickedly good sale price right now. During the year end sale, you can find comfy sweaters like this knit cardigan that comes in several colors for just $20. Outdoorsy shoppers can take advantage of 21 percent off these insulated ski snow pants from Arctix that are bound to keep you warm. Other favorites like Columbia sweaters, Carhartt thermals, and Timberland boots are all on sale, too.
In the market for home and kitchen appliances? Now's the time to buy. You can get a warm Eddie Bauer comforter set 48 percent off and a bed pillow set for just $30. Frequent home cooks will be excited to find coveted KitchenAid stand mixers for $110 off, Cuisinart toasters that are 60 percent off, and Lodge cast iron grill/griddles discounted up to 50 percent.
There are also great early New Year's deals on tech, like this Hisense 40-inch Roku TV that has more than 6,100 five-star ratings as well as discounts on Sony portable speakers, Apple AirPods and Apple Watches. As for smart home gadgets, don't sleep on this now-$100 Google Nest Thermostat or this Roomba robot vacuum that's usually $300, but is under $180 now.
For those prepping for their next trip, consider the sleek American Tourister carry-on spinner suitcase that moves with ease. To make packing even easier, check out these packing cubes that'll keep your belongings organized for $17. Planning a camping trip? You'll love this Osprey travel backpack that's 40 percent off as well as this Philips rechargeable toothbrush that comes with a carrying case (dental hygiene is important, even if you're sleeping in a tent).
Scroll through to find even more great deals that are happening right now on Amazon.
Best Clothing Deals
- Zesica Women's Long-Sleeve Knit Cardigan, $20 (originally $41)
- Baleaf Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings, $28 with coupon (originally $39)
- Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants, $37 (originally $47)
- Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Boots, $65 (originally $80)
- Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $97 (originally $115)
- Carhartt Men's Base Force Midweight Classic Crew Thermal, $30 (originally $40)
- Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $42 (originally $60)
- Busy Socks Insulated Heated Socks, $12 with coupon (originally $15)
Best Home Deals
- Eddie Bauer Sherwood Comforter Set, $93 (originally $180)
- Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, $128 (originally $150)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set, $30 with coupon (originally $50)
- Ninja Programmable Brewer Coffee Maker, $80 (originally $100)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $350 (originally $460)
- Nutribullet 600 Watt Personal Blender, $42 (originally $60)
- Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Stainless Toaster, $30 (originally $75)
- Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (originally $60)
Best Tech Deals
- Hisense 40-Inch Class H4 Series Full HD Roku TV, $230 (originally $330)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $177 (originally $300)
- Sony XB23 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker, $78 (originally $100)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (originally $130)
- Apple AirPods 3rd Generation, $169 (originally $179)
- Apple Watch SE, $229 (originally $279)
Best Travel Deals
- American Tourister Moonlight 21-Inch Spinner, $100 (originally $140)
- Bagail Packing Cubes Set, $17 with coupon (originally $20)
- Osprey Fairview Travel Pack Carry-On 40, $97 (originally $160)
- Philips One by Sonicare Power Travel Toothbrush, $24 (originally $40)
- Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Case, $16 (originally $23)
- Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer, $50 (originally $82)
