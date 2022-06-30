7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins

Summer is finally here, which means you'll likely want to swap your tight leggings and restrictive jeans for some easy breezy dresses for the rest of the warmer months. If you're looking for a few frocks to add to your rotation that are both fashionable and affordable, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The mega-retailer has just slashed prices on tons of its most popular dresses, weeks ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

There are thousands of dresses currently marked down, so to prevent you from spending hours scrolling through them all, we rounded up seven discounts that are so good you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP. The list includes deals on cute mini dresses, flowy maxi dresses, comfortable sundresses, and more.

In addition to being figure-flattering, super stylish, and incredibly comfortable, each dress detailed below is versatile and will look just as good when kept casual with sneakers or flat sandals as it would dressed up with heels and jewelry. That means they're all great pieces to pack for any upcoming summer vacations.

And did we mention how affordable they are? Every single discounted dress highlighted below can be yours for less than $50. Keep reading to learn more about all our favorite dress deals, and shop one or two for yourself below.

Anrabess Sleeveless Sundress

Courtesy of Amazon

You can't go wrong with a loose-fitting maxi dress in the summertime, and this option by Anrabess is one of our favorites. Its blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex will help keep you cool in hot temperatures, and its simple sleeveless silhouette is super easy to dress up and down. Not only does it come in 28 different colors and prints, but it also has pockets for added convenience. Sizes range from small to XXL and shoppers mention that it barely wrinkles, making it "easy to pack and wear while traveling."

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $47)

Relipop Waist Tie Mini Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this cute Relipop mini dress because it features a faux-wrap silhouette that cinches in your waist to show off your figure. Along with a modern square neckline and a ruffled hemline, the adorable dress also has adjustable straps so you can find a comfortable fit. No wonder one shopper called it "perfection." It comes in sizes small to XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $36)

Styleworld V-Neck Swing Dress With Pockets

Courtesy of Amazon

Featuring a flattering cinched waistline, a V-neckline, and a delicate A-line silhouette, it comes as no surprise that this lightweight dress has racked up over 22,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers love how soft and comfortable the cute dress is, with one writing, "this dress is so soft it feels like pajamas!" Sizes range from XS to XXL and there are a whopping 70 colors and patterns to choose from.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $36)

Merokeety T-Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Love a comfy t-shirt dress with pockets? Check out this option by Merokeety. The short sleeve dress hits right at the knee, has a simple crew neckline, and features a fabric belt that shows off your waist. One customer raved, "This dress is amazing," adding, "the shape of it is so flattering to my body, and it's great material!" Choose between fun tie-dye prints, classic solid colors, and nautical striped options in sizes small to XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

BerryGo Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

This eyelet midi dress by BerryGo is beloved by reviewers because it's elegant, comfortable, and not clingy. The summer-ready frock is made from 100 percent cotton to keep you cool on even the hottest and stickiest days of summer. It comes in 30 styles and sizes 0 to 14. Reviewers say they've worn the dress to everything from weddings to vacations to nights out.

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $60)

Longyuan Tank Sundress

Courtesy of Amazon

This Longyuan dress is another comfy option that made the list thanks to its versatile design and affordable price point. Shoppers say the fabric is soft against the skin, and it looks good on all shapes and sizes. They also love that the dress is "lightweight but not sheer," so you don't have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions. It comes in 29 color and design options, as well as sizes XS to XXL.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 with on-site coupon (originally $41)

Grecerelle Strapless Maxi Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Sweet and simple, this strapless Grecerelle maxi dress is the perfect one-and-done piece to take you from day to night. There are 17 easy-to-match styles to choose from, and the dress is made from a lightweight rayon material that's so comfortable, you'll definitely want to buy it in multiple colors. It comes in sizes small to XXL, and since the bodice is very stretchy, you'll be able to easily find a comfortable fit. "This is a perfect dress for summer," one reviewer raved.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $40)

