The Best Dog Toys for Keeping Your Pup Occupied for Hours
When it comes to keeping a dog entertained, especially when you're always at home but definitely when you eventually take them on vacation, too, the right toys are key. Regardless of age, most dogs love to play.
It's important to consider particular materials when your dog is a puppy — certain woods or materials that are too hard aren't the best for them. While many of these are perfect for entertaining hyperactive puppies, don't forget to factor in your own puppy's teeth strength and developmental needs.
Teething puppies hunting around your home for a tasty chair leg or shaggy rug can be satisfied with the right chew toy, just as an older pup can be in moments of lethargy or boredom.
Lastly, it's true that while you're working from home, your dog is likely over the moon about the extra cuddles and pets. But keeping your dog active is as important as keeping yourself active. Some toys even allow you to combine the two if you're short on time during your workdays.
Check out some of these top rated and editor recommended dog toys and give your furry friend a present they'll love.
Wild One Bolt Bite
This Z-shaped chew toy has fillable ends to put treats or peanut butter in (what more could a dog dream of). Pop a filled Bolt Bite into the freezer and give to your pup hours of peanut butter chewing indulgence. It's great for all levels of chewers.
To buy: wildone.com, $22
BarkBox
Nothing will keep your pup occupied for longer quite like variety. Sure, every dog has his favorite toy, but in order to find that one toy that has the potential to be the only entertainment she needs for hours, trial and error is necessary. Not to mention that a box full of toys she can pick from whenever she's feeling bored or munchy is the pinnacle of puppy luxury.
To buy: barkbox.com, $25 per month
Benebone Real Bacon Zaggler Rolling Chew Toy
A chew toy that's also a long-lasting treat...and one that rolls around? Talk about hours of entertainment for your pup. They can get both their chew and entertainment fixes, and since this toy is made of real bacon, it'll always keep your dog wanting more.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
AFreschi Turkey Tendon
USA-sourced turkey tendons that are easy to chew, long-lasting, and easy to digest are the ultimate puppy treat. One reviewer raved that these turkey tendon treats are "WORTH it for how much [their dog] loves [them] and how long-lasting [they are]."
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Kong Jumbler
The Kong Jumbler, which comes in two different shapes, is two toys in one. The outer ball shell squeaks when bounced while the inner tennis ball rattles inside. This one is an interactive game worth hours of bonding...or solo rolling around time for your pup.
To buy: target.com, $14
House Dogge Merino Wool Toy
Ideal for non-aggressive chewers who love to play keep away with or carry around their toys, this merino wool chew from Black-owned pet brand House Dogge is the perfect puppy pacifier and will keep small or gentle pups occupied for hours.
To buy: housedogge.com, $26
Hide-A-Squirrel Plush Dog Toy
This best-selling plush toy-within-a-toy makes for hours of entertainment — cozy stuffed animals hide in their plush "tree" while your dog fishes them free. One reviewer states that their pup "has enjoyed countless hours with this toy."
To buy: amazon.com, $10
OUTERDO Suction Cup Chew Toy
This best-selling chew toy suctions to smooth surfaces, so you can move it around wherever you are in the house, have your pup next to you chewing and pulling on the attached ball, and keep your hands free.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
Pamlulu Cactus Chew Toothbrush
Keep your pup's dental hygiene in check while they chew your work day away on this soft-spiked silicone toy. It also has a faint milk scent to keep your dog's attention for longer.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
