When it comes to keeping a dog entertained, especially when you're always at home but definitely when you eventually take them on vacation, too, the right toys are key. Regardless of age, most dogs love to play.

It's important to consider particular materials when your dog is a puppy — certain woods or materials that are too hard aren't the best for them. While many of these are perfect for entertaining hyperactive puppies, don't forget to factor in your own puppy's teeth strength and developmental needs.

Related: Having a Dog Could Lower Your Risk of Dying by 24%, According to a New Study

Teething puppies hunting around your home for a tasty chair leg or shaggy rug can be satisfied with the right chew toy, just as an older pup can be in moments of lethargy or boredom.

Lastly, it's true that while you're working from home, your dog is likely over the moon about the extra cuddles and pets. But keeping your dog active is as important as keeping yourself active. Some toys even allow you to combine the two if you're short on time during your workdays.

Check out some of these top rated and editor recommended dog toys and give your furry friend a present they'll love.