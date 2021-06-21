These Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25
This year, there are more than two million deals included in the markdowns on Amazon Prime Day. That means you can find something on sale across nearly every category (and price range) during the two-day shopping event.
Even though big-ticket items like Apple AirPods Pro, Roomba robot vacuums, and high-quality luggage sets are generously discounted, there are plenty of products on sale for significantly less money. That's why we rounded up 25 of the best deals you can snag for less than $25 right now.
From a customer-loved duffel bag to a pack of two personal water filters, these affordable finds prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to take advantage of what Prime Day has to offer. Just remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get in on these savings. If you're not a member yet, don't worry: You can still sign up for a 30-day free trial that gets you access to the sale (plus other perks like free two-day shipping).
There are plenty of under-$25 travel essentials on sale, like this set of four packing cubes that will help keep your suitcase organized. And if you tend to overpack, we recommend getting this electronic luggage scale from Samsonite that's 20 percent off. These $20 Sennheiser headphones are wired, so short battery life won't disrupt your favorite podcast or music playlist in the middle of your next flight.
You'll also find a good amount of under-$25 deals on outdoor goods. Prices start at just $22 for this popular camping hammock with more than 26,000 five-star ratings. And then there's this comfortable bike seat replacement that's $9 less than usual.
Below, browse through more of the best deals under $25 before Amazon Prime Day 2021 comes to an end.
Best Travel Accessory Deals Under $25
- Puma Evercat Contender Duffel Bag, from $24 (originally $40)
- Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale, $20 (originally $25)
- Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Cubes Set, $21 (originally $23)
- Copper Compression Socks 3-Pack, $14 (originally $30)
- Bcozzy Chin Supporting Travel Pillow, $22 (originally $50)
- Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $21 (originally $32)
Best Tech Deals Under $25
- Sennheiser CX 80S In-ear Headphones, $20 (originally $30)
- Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack, $13 (originally $20)
- PowerAdd EnergyCell Power Bank, $14 (originally $23)
- Doss Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $20 (originally $30)
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen), $25 (originally $50)
Best Outdoor Deals Under $25
- Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, $22 (originally $33)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack, $20 (originally $40)
- Bikeroo Comfortable Bike Seat Cushion, $24 (originally $33)
- Under Armour Men's UA Iso-Chill Golf Gloves, $10 (originally $17)
Best Home Deals Under $25
- Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set, from $10 (originally $15)
- HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Opener, $9 (originally $13)
- Stasher Platinum Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, from $7 (originally $10)
- Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, $18 (originally $45)
- GE LED+ Speaker Light Bulb, $18 (originally $36)
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Under $25
- Havaianas Top Men's Flip Flops, $13 (originally $18)
- New Balance Women's 200 V1 Slide Sandal, $19 (originally $30)
- Vifuur Quick-Dry Water Shoes, $14 (originally $17)
- Dream Pairs Women's Walking Sneakers, from $10 (originally $26)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat, $14 (originally $20)
