The Softest and Coziest Items You Can Find on Sale This Black Friday — Like Ugg Boots for $50 Off

Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s practically become a joke that almost no one wears real pants anymore. When it comes to cozy dressing, the key is to get as close as possible to the feeling of wearing pajamas as possible while still looking put-together — bring on the ultra-soft sweatpants and joggers, possibly paired with a nicer top for a work-related Zoom call. In keeping with this “new normal,” Black Friday 2020 features tons of sales on cozy clothing and home decor, so shoppers can end the year in maximum comfort.