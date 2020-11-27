The Softest and Coziest Items You Can Find on Sale This Black Friday — Like Ugg Boots for $50 Off
Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s practically become a joke that almost no one wears real pants anymore. When it comes to cozy dressing, the key is to get as close as possible to the feeling of wearing pajamas as possible while still looking put-together — bring on the ultra-soft sweatpants and joggers, possibly paired with a nicer top for a work-related Zoom call. In keeping with this “new normal,” Black Friday 2020 features tons of sales on cozy clothing and home decor, so shoppers can end the year in maximum comfort.
Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, for example, includes up to 60 percent off casual clothing that achieve this delicate balance, like the Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boots. The plush shoes are a customer-loved classic, and they’re $60 off at the moment.
You can continue your comfy clothing haul at Amazon, scoring up to 40 percent off Calvin Klein underwear and up to 30 percent off Adidas clothing. Calvin Klein’s iconic cotton bralette is on sale, which reviewers rave about for its cute style and lightweight, breathable feel. As for Adidas, there are so many cropped hoodies, track pants, and hoodies discounted for Black Friday, and you can find them all at Amazon’s Adidas storefront.
To help you navigate all these markdowns, we compiled our favorite under-$100 deals on cozy clothing below.
Best Cozy Clothing Deals
- UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot, $120 (originally $180), nordstrom.com
- 1.State Lattice V-Back Waffle Weave Sweater, $39 (originally $59), nordstrom.com
- Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings, $33 (originally $55), nordstrom.com
- Adidas Originals Women’s Cropped Sweatshirt, $33 (originally $60), amazon.com
- Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette, $21 (originally $28), amazon.com
- Pink Rose Juniors Double Stitch Sweater, $17 (originally $30), walmart.com
- Maxmoda Soft Women’s Robe, $32 (originally $50), amazon.com
- Traleubie Women’s Open Front Chunky Cardigan Sweater, $37 (originally $40), amazon.com
- BP. All Tucked In Short Pajamas, $39 (originally $65), nordstrom.com
- BP. Print Comfy Pajamas, $40 (originally $55), nordstrom.com
Of course, coziness doesn’t stop with clothes, so take advantage of Black Friday’s incredible home decor discounts from Amazon and Nordstrom to further cocoon your life. If you’re not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with the YnM Weighted Blanket, an Amazon best-seller that’s over 50 percent off right now. With a seven-layer design that molds comfortably to your body, the blanket can help your decompress before bedtime, according to shoppers.
The Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser, a KitchenAid electric kettle in a gorgeous shade of pistachio, and festive indoor string lights are other customer-loved items included in the assemblage of Black Friday 2020 sales.
We anticipate these soothing sale selections will move fast, so make sure to add them to your cart ASAP before Black Friday ends.
Best Cozy Home Decor Deals
- YnM Weighted Blanket, $40 (originally $80), amazon.com
- Yankee Candle Large Christmas Cookie Jar Candle, $15 (originally $30), amazon.com
- Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser, $26 (originally $35), amazon.com
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $29 (originally $40), nordstrom.com
- Sleep Infusion Lavender Aromatherapy Gusseted Pillow, $13 (originally $30), nordstrom.com
- Home Stick Orange Toscana, $51 (originally $85), nordstrom.com
- Lampat Indoor String Lights, $15 (originally $17), amazon.com
- YJ.GWL Super Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug, $17 (originally $19), amazon.com
- KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle, $70 (originally $100), amazon.com
- Seville Farms Succulent 6 Pack, $15 (originally $20), amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
