The Best Cooling Clothing That Will Keep You Comfortable All Summer Long

Now that summer is in full swing, we're constantly looking for ways to keep cool despite the rising temperatures outside. Whether you're curious about comfortable loungewear that will keep you cool while you're staying at home or you're on the hunt for activewear to help regulate your body temperature while you're on the trail, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up some of the best cooling clothing for summer, from stylish dresses to quick-drying athletic shorts.

What exactly puts a clothing item in the "cooling" category, you might ask? In this case, we're specifically looking at clothing that's designed to be breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying, so it will have no problem keeping up with you as you sweat. Plus, some items even have high-tech fibers that make the fabric cool to the touch for added comfort.

Keep reading for our favorite cooling clothing for the summertime.

ADAY Cool-Down Crop

When you think of clothing that is specifically designed to keep you cool, you probably picture lounge or activewear. Luckily, if you are aiming to dress up while remaining comfortable in the heat, ADAY's summer line has just what you're looking for. The Cool-Down Crop is a standout piece, with its chic v-neck and wrap style. It's made from the brand's soft, breathable Cool Weave fabric that's made to keep you cool as your body heats up. It's also moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and has a UPF rating of 50+.

Columbia Freezer III Dress

Shoppers rave about how comfortable this dress is to wear during the summer, thanks to moisture-wicking and advanced cooling technology. The stretchy, silk-smooth material feels cool to the touch, making it the perfect choice for particularly warm days.

Knix Thigh Saver 6" Shorts

If you live in sundresses during the summer, these shorts are a must-have, especially when temperatures are at a seasonal high. They're made from a soft, breathable blend of nylon and lycra and they're designed to eliminate chafing and sweat. The shorts are available in black and beige, so you'll be sure to find an option that goes with all your favorite dresses this season.

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Anywhere Petal Hem Shorts

Whether you're exercising in the summer heat or lounging around the house, these athletic shorts are help keep you cool and dry. They're made with antimicrobial, sweat-wicking technology that pulls moisture away from the skin and allows it to evaporate quickly. The shorts also feature a lightweight, four-way stretch material and a back pocket that can fit a smartphone.

L.L.Bean Coolmax Nano Glide Multisport Socks

Don't forget about your feet when it comes to staying comfortable in the heat this summer. L.L.Bean's CoolMax yarn regulates temperature, while mesh ensures breathability. These socks are especially helpful for hiking and other outdoor activities, since they feature cushioning in the heel and toes, as well as NanoGlide technology that helps minimize blisters.

Lunya Cool Every Body Long Sleeve Tee

Luxe sleepwear brand has warm-weather lounge separates down to a science. Even on hot summer evenings, this long sleeve tee will do its part in helping you get a good night's sleep. The shirt's flowy, oversized fit and breathable, cotton material make for a comfortable feel on the body, while silver fibers keep you cool and dry.

Columbia Zero Rules Short Sleeve Shirt

This t-shirt is far more high-tech than it looks — it features Columbia's Omni-Freeze ZERO technology, which cools you down as you sweat. This shirt also features UPF 30 sun protection, making it a solid option to wear on a day spent outdoors.