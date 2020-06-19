The Best Cooling Bed Sheets for Comfortable Sleep All Summer Long

By Madeline Diamond
Updated July 06, 2020
Courtesy of RiLEY Home

While the wintertime is all about cozying up with comfy sheets and fluffy blankets, once summer arrives, we're all looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable at night

From cotton to Tencel to bamboo, there are several materials that are used specifically for cooling and temperature-regulating bed sheets. The goal is to find something lightweight and breathable that will wick away moisture. Luckily, some of our favorite bedding brands, including Parachute, Brooklinen, and RiLEY Home, offer sheet sets that are designed to keep you cool.

Keep reading for our favorite breathable sheets.

Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets

Courtesy of Amazon

These sheets are designed to be soft, smooth, and breathable. And since they're made from bamboo, they're also moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and temperature-regulating. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $39

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Courtesy of Brooklinen

These sheets are made from 100 percent cotton with an airy percale weave, so they're exceptionally breathable on hot summer nights. 

To buy: brooklinen.com, from $99

Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets

Courtesy of Coyuchi

Linen is another great option for hot sleepers, since it's breathable and temperature-regulating. These sheets from Coyuchi are available in eight colors, so you can be sure to find a set that fits your style. 

To buy: coyuchi.com, from $118

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets

Courtesy of Buffy

These sheets are made from 100 percent eucalyptus, which makes them cool to the touch. They're available in six colors, and they're all naturally dyed. 

To buy: buffy.co, from $169

Helix Ultra-soft Sheet Set

Courtesy of Helix Sleep

These Tencel sheets are moisture-wicking, which allows for a cooler, drier sleep on warm nights. 

To buy: helixsleep.com, from $125

Parachute Percale Sheet Set

Courtesy of Parachute

Parachute is known for its stylish and luxuriously soft bedding, including these percale sheets that are lightweight and stay cool all night. 

To buy: parachutehome.com, from $109

Nest Bedding Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set

Courtesy of Nest Bedding

Tencel is moisture-wicking, so it makes for the perfect material for summer bedding. Plus, these sheets from Nest Bedding are made from renewable resources and are produced with 10 to 20 times less water than cotton.

To buy: nestbedding.com, from $119

Tekamon Cooling Sheet Set

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for more affordable bedding, this sheet set, available on Amazon, is made from breathable microfiber and has a reasonable price tag.

To buy: amazon.com, from $20

Alwyn Home Toledo Super Soft Cotton Sheet Set

Courtesy of Wayfair

These 100 percent cotton sheets are designed to feel as soft as your favorite T-shirt, in addition to being cool and comfortable. 

To buy: wayfair.com, from $27

RiLEY Home Percale Sheet Set

Courtesy of RiLEY Home

RiLEY Home's percale sheets come in 13 colors and patterns, so whether you're looking for classic white or modern microchecks, you can find the right fit for you. Plus, they're made with 100 percent cotton, which makes them crisp and cool.  

To buy: rileyhome.com, from $99

