The Best Accessories for Keeping Cool All Summer Long

If you're wondering how to stay cool this summer, you're not alone. Whether you're staying at home or hitting the beach or trails, there are several steps you can take (and products you can use) to help beat the heat. For example, the CDC recommends staying hydrated, wearing loose and lightweight clothing, and avoiding the stove or oven for cooking when temperatures are hot.

From a cooling towel that you'll want to bring on all your trips outdoors this summer to a personal fan you can carry anywhere, these are our favorite picks for keeping cool.