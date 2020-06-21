The Best Accessories for Keeping Cool All Summer Long

By Madeline Diamond
Updated July 06, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Amazon

If you're wondering how to stay cool this summer, you're not alone. Whether you're staying at home or hitting the beach or trails, there are several steps you can take (and products you can use) to help beat the heat. For example, the CDC recommends staying hydrated, wearing loose and lightweight clothing, and avoiding the stove or oven for cooking when temperatures are hot. 

From a cooling towel that you'll want to bring on all your trips outdoors this summer to a personal fan you can carry anywhere, these are our favorite picks for keeping cool. 

Tough Outdoors Cooling Towel

Courtesy of Amazon

This absorbent cooling towel will provide much needed relief on hot days. Just run it under water for one minute, wring it out, and place it around your neck. Plus, the towel packs up into a petite carrying pouch, so it's easy to take anywhere.

To buy: amazon.com, $7

Columbia Coolhead II Ball Cap

Courtesy of Amazon

A baseball cap is a no-brainer for hot, sunny days. But this hat, in particular, is made from a moisture-wicking material that will help keep you cool and dry. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $24

Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter

Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for a face covering that you can use in the summer, this gaiter is designed to keep your face and neck cool. 

To buy: amazon.com, $20 

Adidas Face Cover

Courtesy of Adidas

For a sleeker face covering, opt for this breathable mask from Adidas. Plus, you can easily wash and dry it for daily use. 

To buy: adidas.com, $16 for pack of three

SportsTrail Cooling Arm Sleeves

Courtesy of Amazon

If you plan on hiking, camping, or exercising outdoors, you'll want to try out these cooling arm sleeves, which will protect you from the sun and help you maintain a comfortable temperature in the heat.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Travelon 3-speed Folding Fan

Courtesy of Amazon

A personal fan is a must for instant relief from the heat. This version from Travelon is battery-operated and can be worn around your neck for convenience. 

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Wrightsock Coolmesh II Tab Socks

Courtesy of Zappos

These socks are made with moisture-managing fibers that help feet stay cool and dry.

To buy: zappos.com, $14

Latme Ice Roller

Courtesy of Amazon

For a quick and easy way to cool off at home, keep an ice roller at the ready in your freezer. You can also use the roller to relieve discomfort from sunburns.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets

Courtesy of Amazon

For staying cool at night, opt for breathable bed sheets, like this set that's made from bamboo. 

To buy: amazon.com, from $39

Helix Ultra-cool Pillow

Courtesy of Helix Sleep

To complete your cool bedding setup, add a cooling pillow that absorbs and regulates excess heat. 

To buy: helixsleep.com, $115

