The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now

You can score amazing deals on comfortable sneakers, sandals, hiking boots, and more.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Published on July 9, 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Now that Amazon Prime Day is almost here, it's time to start browsing the mega-retailer for items you'll want to add to your cart for impressive discounts. Before the annual sale event begins, plenty of early deals are already live, including many sneakers, hiking shoes and boots, and sandals for men and women. If you are planning a trip where you'll be hitting the beach, the hiking trails, campsite, or city streets, you'll want to check out these discounts to give your footwear collection a stylish, comfortable upgrade. The best part? Our top picks start as low as $15, so you don't have to break the bank to make sure your feet are taken care of at home and on the go.

Amazon's early Prime Day sale includes plenty of shopper-loved brands, like Merrell, Adidas, Puma, and Saucony. For example a pair of women's hiking shoes from Merrell are on sale right now for just $60, down from $110. If you're looking for something even more rugged and protective, opt for the Keen Tempo Flex Mid Height Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boots, which allow for more foot and toe flexibility than many other hiking boots and are 53 percent off. For men, you won't want to miss out on a pair of durable waterproof hiking boots from Timberland that are currently going for $91.

Shoes that strike the perfect balance of comfort and style are also marked down, such as the Puma California Sneakers, a chunky leather lace-up style with more than 9,000 five-star ratings — and they can be yours for just $35 before Prime Day begins. Similarly, sleek men's running shoes are discounted, like the Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, which come in 16 colors and are marked down to $48.

Related: The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

And if you'll be traveling somewhere warm this summer, don't forget sandals! Walking sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, as well as fashionable picks that you can dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, or even weddings and formal events are at some of their lowest prices ever. We recommend checking out the $43 Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals for women, which feature a durable rubber sole that will keep you stable on hikes, beach walks, and more.

Men will want to add the $40 Dockers Fisherman Sandals to their carts ASAP, since their faux-leather upper offers plenty of style while the memory foam insoles will make the shoes comfortable for wearing on long travel days, whether you're rushing through the airport or wandering through a museum. Psst, and here's a pro tip: Clip the $10-off coupon and your grand total for these sandals will be just $30.

Keep reading for some of the best shoe and boot deals on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Best Women's Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Men's Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Women's Hiking Shoe and Boot Deals

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Men's Hiking Shoe and Boot Deals

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Women's Sandal Deals

Teva sandals black and blue
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Men's Sandal Deals

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

