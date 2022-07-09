Best Products Style Shopping The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now You can score amazing deals on comfortable sneakers, sandals, hiking boots, and more. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2022 If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Now that Amazon Prime Day is almost here, it's time to start browsing the mega-retailer for items you'll want to add to your cart for impressive discounts. Before the annual sale event begins, plenty of early deals are already live, including many sneakers, hiking shoes and boots, and sandals for men and women. If you are planning a trip where you'll be hitting the beach, the hiking trails, campsite, or city streets, you'll want to check out these discounts to give your footwear collection a stylish, comfortable upgrade. The best part? Our top picks start as low as $15, so you don't have to break the bank to make sure your feet are taken care of at home and on the go. Amazon's early Prime Day sale includes plenty of shopper-loved brands, like Merrell, Adidas, Puma, and Saucony. For example a pair of women's hiking shoes from Merrell are on sale right now for just $60, down from $110. If you're looking for something even more rugged and protective, opt for the Keen Tempo Flex Mid Height Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boots, which allow for more foot and toe flexibility than many other hiking boots and are 53 percent off. For men, you won't want to miss out on a pair of durable waterproof hiking boots from Timberland that are currently going for $91. Shoes that strike the perfect balance of comfort and style are also marked down, such as the Puma California Sneakers, a chunky leather lace-up style with more than 9,000 five-star ratings — and they can be yours for just $35 before Prime Day begins. Similarly, sleek men's running shoes are discounted, like the Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, which come in 16 colors and are marked down to $48. Related: The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day And if you'll be traveling somewhere warm this summer, don't forget sandals! Walking sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, as well as fashionable picks that you can dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, or even weddings and formal events are at some of their lowest prices ever. We recommend checking out the $43 Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals for women, which feature a durable rubber sole that will keep you stable on hikes, beach walks, and more. Men will want to add the $40 Dockers Fisherman Sandals to their carts ASAP, since their faux-leather upper offers plenty of style while the memory foam insoles will make the shoes comfortable for wearing on long travel days, whether you're rushing through the airport or wandering through a museum. Psst, and here's a pro tip: Clip the $10-off coupon and your grand total for these sandals will be just $30. Keep reading for some of the best shoe and boot deals on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Best Women's Sneaker Deals Courtesy of Amazon Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes, $44 (originally $65) Saucony Cohesion 11 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $60) Puma California Sneakers, $35 (originally $75) Dr. Scholl's Luna Sneakers, $35 (originally $60) Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker, $37 (originally $50) New Balance Women's 520 V7 Running Shoe, $46 (originally $65) Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker, from $36 (originally $50) Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $49 (originally $70) Best Men's Sneaker Deals Courtesy of Amazon Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes, $48 (originally $70) ASICS Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $45 (originally $70) New Balance Men's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers, $55 (originally $75) Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneakers, from $827 (originally $150) New Balance Men's 515 V3 Sneakers, $50 (originally $75) Lugz Men's Flip Sneakers, $32 (originally $40) Nike Men's Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers, $67 (originally $99) Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoes, $49 (originally $65) Best Women's Hiking Shoe and Boot Deals Courtesy of Amazon Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, $60 (originally $110) Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $93 (originally $145) Columbia Vitesse Hiking Shoes, $78 (originally $90) Keen Tempo Flex Mid Height Lightweight Waterproof Hiking Boots, $110 (originally $180) Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Rocky Mountain Boots, $77 (originally $94) Best Men's Hiking Shoe and Boot Deals Courtesy of Amazon Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $91 (originally $115) Salomon Outline Gore-Tex Hiking Boots, $113 (originally $150) Adidas Terrex Ax3 Beta Hiking Shoes, $59 (originally $80) Merrell Moab 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $70 (originally $120) Shulook Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $49 (originally $69) Best Women's Sandal Deals Courtesy of Amazon Teva Hurricane 4 Sport Sandals, $41 (originally $65) MEGNYA Walking Sandals, $40 (originally $50) Steve Madden Harlin Heeled Sandals, $42 (originally $75) UTENAG Arch Support Thong Sandals, $40 (originally $50) Atika Women's Rosebud Outdoor Sandals, $33 (originally $59) Joomra Pillow Slides, $24 (originally $40) Equick Sport Sandals, $40 (originally $50) Skechers On-The-Go 600-Nitto Slide Sandals, $30 (originally $40) Best Men's Sandal Deals Courtesy of Amazon Dockers Fisherman Sandals, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $70) Chaco Zcloud Sandals, $80 (originally $100) Adidas Adilette Shower Slide, $15 (originally $25) GUBARUN Sport Flip-Flops, $32 (originally $50) Under Armour Men's Slide Sandal, $20 (originally $25) Reef Men's Fanning Flip-Flops, $41 (originally $65) Skechers Men's Louden Sandals, $36 (originally $55) Oakley Men's Flip-Flops, $35 (originally $45) Love a great deal? 