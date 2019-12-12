Coach’s Epic Holiday Sale Has Amazing Deals on Travel Accessories — Here’s What to Shop

As frequent travelers, the editors at Travel + Leisure are constantly on the lookout for products that not only serve us well on trip after trip, but look good doing it. There are a few standout brands we count on to consistently come through with quality travel bags, gear, shoes, and more — such as Cole Haan, Tumi, and, you guessed it, Coach.

The New York City-based heritage brand has made the merger of beauty and functionality a major tenet for its collections since the company was founded in 1941. While Coach is known for its stylish well-made products, they don't come cheap — which is why we get so excited whenever we see its travel-ready items marked down.

Right now, Coach is having a not-to-be-missed holiday sale that includes some of the brand's most popular travel essentials marked down up to 50 percent. There are tons of amazing finds discounted, like this cute crossbody bag that’s on sale for $210, these cozy snow boots that are $163 off, and these shearling gloves for only $98.

With so many deals happening at once, it can be hard navigating them all. So to help you out, we scoured Coach’s website and found nine travel accessories that are majorly marked down. Whether you’re in the market for a new travel bag or a pair of comfortable shoes, we’ve got you covered. But you’ll have to act fast if you want to score these steep discounts — deals this good are bound to sell out quickly!