Shoppers Say This Amazon Outdoor Chair Swing Is the 'Perfect Place to Relax' — and It's on Sale for $180

Some days, there really is no place like home. And if your summer plans include soaking up the sun in your own backyard, you'll need some resort-level outdoor furniture to transform your space. In fact, there's one newly discounted item that Amazon shoppers are racing to buy this Prime Day: it's the Best Choice Products Outdoor Canopy Swing Chair — and it's currently on sale for 28 percent off.

With this Prime Day discount, the popular outdoor chair's price tag is currently $180, a deal that we believe is too good to pass up. The deal only applies to certain colors (it comes in six different options), so pay close attention when adding one to your cart. And remember, today's the last day you can shop Amazon's Prime Day sale; the deals will disappear at midnight PT.

To buy: amazon.com, $180 (originally $250)

The Best Choice Products Outdoor Canopy Swing Chair looks like something right out of your vacation dreams with its suspended chaise design and UV-resistant shade canopy, which can be removed if you want to catch some rays. The hammock-style chair is designed to create a weightless lounging experience with its ergonomic, curved swinging construction. It also comes with a set of two water-resistant foam cushions so you can kick back and relax. In fact, it includes a removable headrest for additional support while you gently rock back and forth.

The chair features a powder-coated tempered steel frame that's incredibly durable against the elements and is also made with a weather-resistant polyester on the cushions and canopy, so you can keep it outside with peace of mind. It has a 265-pound weight capacity and, according to reviewers, is fairly simple to assemble — though several highlighted that the process goes by faster if two people work together. Well, except for this shopper: "Even at 72, I was able to do this alone with no problems."

Since gaining popularity on Amazon, the Best Choice Products Outdoor Canopy Swing Chair has earned more than 3,800 five-star ratings from customers. One reviewer wrote, "This chair is awesome. [It] supports [my] head and back curvature. I love the nice gentle sway — so relaxing." They also added, "I shopped and compared numerous hammocks, swings, hanging chairs, and this is, by far, the most durable, comfortable, and best balanced design."

Another shopper said, "[It] looks beautiful on my patio! [It's] super comfy and I love the gentle swaying motion. [It is] the perfect place to relax with a good book on a sunny day!" A third customer chimed in, adding, "This is the most comfortable and enjoyable hammock that I've ever been in. It's very sturdy."

Vouching for its durability, another buyer recalled, "It's weathered two heavy wind storms that blew my patio table across the yard and [this chair] didn't budge an inch." Echoing their review, a buyer also added, "We had a huge storm and our porch was totally destroyed, but the lounger is totally unharmed."

Based on these glowing reviews, you can't go wrong with the Best Choice Products Outdoor Canopy Swing Chair. Get one while it's on sale for $180 this Amazon Prime Day before the price goes back up to $250 tonight.