The 7 Best Car Roof Carriers to Use on Road Trips, Outdoor Excursions, and More

Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers love that this handy roof rack can be used in a number of ways. You can transport sporting equipment like kayaks and skis by attaching them to the rack, use it as a base to keep roof bags in place, or even load up your luggage in the rack itself and keep them secured using a net or tarp. It can hold up to 150 pounds at a time and will fit most standard car roofs. “Really happy with this purchase,” said one customer. “Attached it to my roof rack on top of my truck and it is completely solid! Love that it has four tie down cleats on the sides and lots of other places to tie down straps to secure the load. Also really like that it can be removed fairly easily and stored when not in use. Held a fairly heavy load with ease and the bolts stayed in place on a long two week road trip.”

To buy: amazon.com, $170