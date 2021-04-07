The Best Camping and Hiking Gear to Buy Before It Sells Out This Summer

These best-sellers could be with you on every camping trip you take for years to come.
By Madeline Diamond
April 07, 2021
Spring may have just only sprung, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing for camping and hiking trips for the near future and through the summer. Whether you're a lifelong camper or hiker or new to outdoor recreation, you've probably realized just how important it is to have the right gear, from durable, weather-protective tents to comfortable hiking boots.

Since we're anticipating that camping and other outdoor-centric travel will be popular once again this summer, there will understandably be a sizable demand for gear, including tents, camping chairs, trekking poles, lanterns, portable grills, backpacks, are more. Not to mention comfortable, durable apparel, including sweat-wicking clothing and hiking shoes and boots. In order to avoid missing out on the best and top-rated products, we recommend shopping now for your summer outdoor necessities.

Keep reading for the best camping and hiking gear, apparel, and accessories you'll want to shop for your upcoming spring and summer adventures.

Camping Gear

  • Coleman 4-person Sundome Tent, amazon.com, $100
  • Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case, amazon.com, $40
  • Legit Camping Double Hammock, amazon.com, $30
  • Taotronics Rechargeable Portable Lantern, amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)
  • GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Chair, amazon.com, $60 (originally $65)

Hiking Gear

Women's Clothing and Shoes

Men's Clothing and Shoes

  • Merrell Moab 2 Prime Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, zappos.com, $155
  • The North Face Activist Futurelight Hiking Shoes, zappos.com, $135
  • Eddie Bauer Guides' Day Off Cargo pants, eddiebauer.com, $99
  • L.L.Bean Quick-dry Trail Tee Short-sleeve, llbean.com, $30

