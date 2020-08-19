9 Pairs of Breathable Leggings That Are Perfect for Hot Days and Tough Workouts 

From powering through intense outdoor workouts to running errands in the summer heat, if you're wearing leggings this time of year, you want them to keep you cool and comfortable. Luckily, several of our favorite brands offer leggings made from breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying material, designed to withstand heat and sweat. Whether you choose a pair of stylish full-length leggings with mesh panels from Alo Yoga or opt for a sporty striped crop from Adidas, we've got you covered when it comes to breathable workout wear.