9 Pairs of Breathable Leggings That Are Perfect for Hot Days and Tough Workouts
From powering through intense outdoor workouts to running errands in the summer heat, if you're wearing leggings this time of year, you want them to keep you cool and comfortable. Luckily, several of our favorite brands offer leggings made from breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying material, designed to withstand heat and sweat. Whether you choose a pair of stylish full-length leggings with mesh panels from Alo Yoga or opt for a sporty striped crop from Adidas, we've got you covered when it comes to breathable workout wear.
Related: More must-have loungewear
Keep reading for nine pairs of leggings that you'll want to add to your workout wardrobe immediately.
Zella Scalloped Lite 7/8 Leggings
These leggings are made from a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and Lycra spandex, which is designed to keep you cool and dry. And while the black color and high-waisted fit are both classic and flattering, the scalloped hem provides just enough flair for your workout and lounge looks.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $65
Alo Yoga High-waist Impact Leggings
These stylish leggings are made from Alo Yoga's signature sculpting airbrush fabric that provides a flattering look. Breathable mesh panels will be sure to keep you cool during workouts. Plus, the leggings are made from moisture-wicking and anti-odor material.
To buy: aloyoga.com, $108
Sweaty Betty All Day Contour 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty's activewear is designed to keep up with you as you exercise, and these squat-proof leggings are no exception. Lightweight, soft, and moisture-wicking fabric will keep you comfortable and dry. Plus, an adjustable drawcord at the waist will help you achieve a custom fit.
To buy: sweatybetty.com, $78
Outdoor Voices TechSweat 7/8 Flex Leggings
Outdoor Voices recommends these leggings for high sweat activity since they're made from a lightweight, breathable blend of nylon, polyester, and Lycra. The best part? They come in 10 colors, so you can be sure to find a pair that fits your style.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $88
Lululemon Wunder Under Crop High Rise Leggings
These cropped leggings are made from Lululemon's Luxtreme fabric, which is sweat-wicking and breathable, and provides a smooth, cool feel. Plus, a wide waistband allows you to roll it down to find a comfortable, custom fit.
To buy: lululemon.com, $88
Lululemon Fast and Free Tight II
If a more basic legging without mesh panels is more your style, you can't go wrong with the Lululemon Fast and Free Tight II. These leggings are made from the brand's Nulux fabric, which is quick-drying, breathable, sweat-wicking, and cool to the touch. They're also available in three lengths, so you can find a comfy option for every season.
To buy: lululemon.com, $128
UURUN High Waist Yoga Pants
An impressively affordable option, these cropped leggings receive rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. Thanks to mesh panels, these leggings are breathable and comfortable. Reviewers also call out the squatproof, opaque material that can make it through any workout.
To buy: amazon.com, $21
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II Mesh 7/8 Tight
Made from a blend of nylon and Lycra, these leggings are both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, garnering rave reviews from Athleta shoppers. One reviewer even said the leggings "feel dry while I'm drenched."
To buy: athleta.gap.com, $75 (originally $98)
Adidas Believe This 2.0 3-stripes 7/8 Tights
These sporty leggings were made for tough workouts. They're made from lightweight, moisture-absorbing material that can stand up to sweat. The high-waisted cut and tight fit also make them comfortable and flattering.
To buy: adidas.com, $54 (originally $60)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.