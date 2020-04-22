5 Author-recommended Books to Help You Celebrate World Book Day

Author Fiona Davis shares her recommendations for books that offer an escape from reality.

If you've been stuck at home lately, there's a good chance you've considered picking up a new hobby, whether that's cooking, crafting, or dedicating more time to reading. Travel + Leisure spoke with Fiona Davis, the author of five bestselling historical fiction novels, about the books she's loving right now, as well as how she's staying productive and maintaining creativity. Her latest book, "The Lions of Fifth Avenue," which takes place in the New York City Public Library, is available for preorder now.

As far as staying productive while working from home, Davis told us, "it's all about getting myself in the chair." And while she acknowledges that being in quarantine has changed her routine, Davis said that she's maintained structure by devoting the same block of time each day to writing.

She also commented on how her reading habits have changed. "I'm dedicating a certain time period every day to curl up on the couch and read," she said. So if you're like Davis and are taking more time to read lately, see below for her quarantine book recommendations.

"House of Gold" by Natasha Solomons

"I loved stepping back in time for Solomons' grand tour of Europe, right on the cusp of the First World War. Viennese palaces and English gardens are described so well, you can practically taste the tortes and breathe in the scent of lilies."

"The Red Lotus" by Chris Bohjalian

"Bohjalian knows how to unveil the perfect mystery, and his latest release was inspired by a visit to Vietnam. Lush descriptions of the landscape offer a striking contrast with the desperate search for a man who goes missing during a bike tour."

"How Green Was My Valley" by Richard Llewellyn

"My bucket list includes doing a walking tour of Wales, inspired by this gorgeous story of a young man's coming-of-age in a South Wales mining town. Each page is filled with musical prose, combined with hints of danger and a touch of nostalgia."

"Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton

"In 1958, the daughter of a wealthy Cuban sugar baron falls in love with a passionate rebel. Cleeton's dual-timeline plot is infused with tropical flavor — the perfect escape."

"The Girl with the Louding Voice" by Abi Daré

"This recent debut took the book world by storm, and for good reason. Told through the distinctive voice of Adunni, a poor Nigerian girl, the book immerses the reader in the Nigerian landscape, while deftly exploring class and gender divides."