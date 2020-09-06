8 Comfy, Versatile Bodysuits For Relaxing at Home or On the Go

Whether you're lounging at home, working out, or traveling, a bodysuit is a wardrobe staple that makes pulling together a stylish, flattering outfit easier than ever. From t-shirt-style bodysuits that tuck seamlessly into your favorite pair of jeans to full length one-pieces that you can easily layer over, they're some of the most versatile pieces you can add to your closet.
We've rounded up eight bodysuits from some of our favorite brands, including Everlane, Universal Standard, Summersalt, and even a super-affordable pick from Amazon, that you'll want to pick up immediately. Keep reading for our favorites.
This soft t-shirt bodysuit is made from ultra-soft Supima cotton, and features fitted sleeves and a curve-hugging fit. It's also impressively versatile, since it's available in both thong and bikini cuts, four colors, and sizes XXS to XL.
To buy: everlane.com, $35
Now your workouts can be more seamless than ever in this supremely comfortable, stretchy, and easy-to-layer bodysuit that lives up to its name. It's also available in a short version if you want to hop on the biker shorts trend.
To buy: universalstandard.com, $95
This turtleneck bodysuit is super-soft and stretchy, make it a great basic piece for your everyday or travel wardrobe. It's available in four colors in Summersalt's size inclusive selection, which ranges from XS to 2X. It also receives rave reviews on the brand's website and shoppers say it fits like a glove.
To buy: summersalt.com, $55
Richer Poorer is known for its comfy loungewear. This bodysuit is just as comfortable as your favorite lounge tank, although its stylish and flattering shape makes it a versatile piece you can dress up or down.
To buy: richer-poorer.com, $48
This tank/short bodysuit offers the perfect sporty look for all your athletic activities. It's made from comfortable cotton that's breathable, stretchy, and form-fitting.
To buy: nike.com, $50
This long-sleeve v-neck tee is a packing essential, since it's both comfortable and versatile. It has the effortless look of your favorite t-shirt, but always looks put-together tucked into your favorite jeans without any of the hassle.
To buy: madewell.com, $45
Whether you're practicing a yoga flow or lounging at home, this sleek bodysuit is a must-have. It features a chic strappy back and built-in shelf bra, making it easy to throw on without having to think about pulling an outfit together.
To buy: shopbop.com, $135
This is your favorite short-sleeve t-shirt, streamlined. This bodysuit is available in 28 colors and patterns, so you'll be sure to find one (or several) that will fit into your wardrobe.
To buy: amazon.com, from $9
