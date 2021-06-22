The Best Bluetooth Speakers to Shop This Amazon Prime Day
In the year 2021, a portable bluetooth speaker is just as much a necessity as a phone or quality pair of headphones - especially if you plan on entertaining. Many bluetooth speakers are durable and waterproof, which means you can use them indoors, outdoors, and even by the pool.
This Amazon Prime Day, you can take advantage of some major discounts and get your hands on a new bluetooth speaker for a deal.
With so many different types of bluetooth speakers to choose from, knowing where to start can be confusing. Fortunately, Prime Day sales include bluetooth speakers of all sizes, shapes, types, and price ranges. Below, check out the best deals - and snag your favorites before the end of the day.
Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Speaker
There's a reason this little speaker has more than 15,000 reviews. Featuring unbeatable quality, extra-long batter life, and a lightweight build, you simply will not find a better speaker for the price.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $58)
DOSS SoundBox Plus Speaker
Another option boasting thousands of reviews, the DOSS SoundBox Plus is made for parties. Enjoy 20 hours of playtime and wireless stereo pairing for indoor and outdoor entertainment all day long.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $40)
Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Waterproof Speaker
This speaker by Sony is not only Amazon's Choice, but it's clearly the choice of many, many shoppers as told by a 5-star rating. The speaker lasts for 24 hours, has a built-in mic for phone calls, and comes in four colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $118 (originally $150)
JBL Boombox Waterproof Speaker
With an original price of $400, the JBL Boombox is one of the highest end speakers for sale this Prime Day. Today only, you can snag the indoor-outdoor device for over $100 off.
To buy: amazon.com, $275 (originally $400)
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Speaker
The Child, Baby Yoda, Grogu - whatever you call the fan-favorite Mandalorian character, it's hard to pass this adorable bluetooth speaker up. For just $13 today, you can get your hands on the ultra-compact device, or opt for a different Star Wars character.
To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $20)
EWA A106 Mini Speaker
It doesn't get much more travel-friendly than this. At less than two inches in both width and height, this powerful little speaker fits just about anywhere. Expect high definition sound and enhanced bass from this tiny piece of tech.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $18)
DOSS Soundbox Touch Speaker
This touch-control speaker has raked in a whopping 57,000 ratings, so you know its quality and performance are unmatched. It's also water-resistant, easy to use, and available in nine fun, monochromatic colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $28)
