11 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure

Hitch racks tend to be the most popular of the bike carrier options, and for good reason. Once installed, a hitch-mount bike rack is convenient to use and easier to load than lifting bikes on and off a roof rack. You do need a hitch receiver on the back of your car to utilize a rear-mounted rack, which many SUVs and larger vehicles already come equipped with. Even if you need to get a hitch added to your vehicle, it may be worth going the extra mile; the wide variety of features on hitch racks on the market today make it easy to pack multiple bikes of various sizes, haul heavy mountain or e-bikes, securely lock bikes to your car, and even convert from carrying two to four bikes depending on the individual trip. A rear-mounted hitch rack typically folds away when not in use, but it does increase the length of your vehicle, which is important to keep in mind if you're used to parking in a small garage (or even just to keep in mind when doing some tricky parallel parking).