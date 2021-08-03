The 9 Best Bike Lights to Buy Right Now, According to Avid Riders
Along with a comfortable bike seat and a pair of padded bike shorts, a top-notch bike light is an essential that every cyclist should have. This handy gadget will not only help guide you as you ride on lampless roads, but a good bike light also makes you more visible to drivers, especially when you're riding in the dark.
When it comes to choosing a bike light, there are a number of factors you should consider. The first thing you should check is how many lumens the light gives off (a.k.a. its brightness level). If you plan on riding your bike on unlit streets at night, opt for a light with a higher lumen level; riders in cities with many street lamps can usually get around town with a lower lumen level of around 50-100.
These are the 9 best bike lights, according to shoppers:
- Best Overall: Ascher Ultra Bright Bike Light Set
- Best LED Light: Blitzu LED Bike Light
- Best Wheel Light: Activ Life LED Bicycle Wheel Lights
- Best Headlight: Vont Scope Bike Light
- Best Taillight: Don Peregrino Bike Taillight
- Best Rechargeable Option: Touhuhout Rechargeable Bike Headlight
- Best Affordable: BV Bicycle Light Set
- Best Top of the Line: Cygolite Metro Plus Bike Light
- Best Bike Helmet Light: Topside Bike Helmet Light
Another thing to check out is battery life — because the last thing you want to happen is for your bike lamp to die in the middle of a late-night ride. Luckily, many options available now are rechargeable, so you can quickly juice them up before you hit the streets. Lastly, you should also consider where the light will go on your bike. While white headlights are necessary for your own line of vision, it's just as important to have a red taillight on the back of your bike to help you be seen by others on the road.
There are tons of bike lights available to buy online, ranging from ultra-bright LED options to affordable sets. To help you find the right option for your bike, we turned to customer reviews from avid riders to see which options they always use on their bikes.
Whether you're looking for wheel lights, a powerful headlight, or an option that attaches to your helmet, there's a bike light on this list for just about every kind of rider. Keep reading to learn about all nine bike lights that seasoned cyclists love the most and shop one before your next ride.
Best Overall: Ascher Ultra Bright Bike Light Set
More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Ascher bike light set a five-star rating. Each set comes with a headlight and a taillight that are both fully rechargeable and easy to install. There are four different lighting modes to choose from — full brightness, half brightness, fast flashing, and slow flashing — and you can switch between them with just the push of a button. They are both waterproof, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain, and they have a maximum brightness level of 300 lumens.
Shoppers love the flexible rubber grips on the lights because they allow them to attach the gadgets practically anywhere, including their bike handles, helmets, backpacks, and more. "You want to be seen on your bike? Let me tell you, you're going to be seen with this light set," wrote one customer. "I've had several in the past, but none were all that bright, especially the front light. Now, when I'm riding at night, I feel much safer with just how bright these lights are. I can actually see the road just as clearly as I could when driving my car. Installation is a snap for both front and rear lights."
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $27)
Best LED Light: Blitzu LED Bike Light
This Blitzu bike headlight has a powerful LED light that projects 320 lumens at a time. According to the brand, the light will make you "visible from up to 1.2 miles away, even during daylight hours." Its rechargeable battery can last up to 2.5 hours at a time on full brightness and up to six hours at a time on flash mode. Even better, each headlight comes with a water-resistant taillight that boasts 80 lumens of brightness and gives you visibility from 850 feet away.
Nearly 8,000 Amazon customers have given it their seal of approval, with one writing, "A must have for any road bike rider. Very easy to mount. USB charging… no batteries to buy. The light has four settings [ranging from] bright to flashing strobe. They are LED lights so the power lasts hours. This light is BRIGHT and has a very good field of view."
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Best Wheel Light: Activ Life LED Bicycle Wheel Lights
If you're looking for a fun way to be spotted on the road, consider investing in these multicolored LED wheel lights from Activ Life. Each set includes two strands of LED lights that will each wrap once around 29-inch wheels or twice around children's 12-inch bike wheels. The wheel lights run on AAA batteries and can be installed in just a few minutes without any tools.
"Love these Activ lights because they make you more visible on the streets for safer riding and also set your bike apart from other riders that don't have them," wrote one reviewer. "I have already been asked many times where I got them because people that saw them wanted them too! Definitely a game changer and a must have if you're out riding at night!"
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $45)
Best Headlight: Vont Scope Bike Light
Touted for its lightweight design and easy installation, this Vont bike headlight has racked up over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The light provides a brightness level of 120 lumens, which provides 328 feet of lighting. Made with military-grade materials, the waterproof bike light "will be able to survive a 10-foot drop, being underwater, or being run over by a truck," according to the brand. There are three lighting modes to choose from (bright, low, and flash), and you can even switch the headlight between spotlight and floodlight modes of focus.
Not only does it come with a handy taillight for the back of the bike, but the brand also provides a lifetime warranty. "I took a shot in the dark buying this bike headlight, basically basing my decision on price and previous reviews. I am very happy with it," wrote one shopper. "The quality is very good. The best quality is the brightness of the light and the ability to adjust the beam of light to the desired level of focus. The added bonus light for the back is also perfect. Very easy to attach and turn off and on."
To buy: amazon.com, $17
Best Taillight: Don Peregrino Bike Taillight
Not only does this Don Peregrino taillight have five different lighting modes, but it can also switch between red and blue lights. The taillight's mount can easily be attached to the back of your bike without any tools, and it allows you to flip the light between a vertical and horizontal layout. Along with a rechargeable battery, the light provides 110 lumens of brightness, and it comes with a one-year quality warranty.
One shopper called it "the best LED tail light for your bike — period," before adding, "Got to give this one five stars. It's bright, and has multiple modes between red and blue. I bike almost exclusively in the morning zero dark thirty hours before work, so brightness is an important safety feature for me to have. I've been told by several cyclists that it's a great light and they asked where they could buy one."
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Best Rechargeable Option: Touhuhout Rechargeable Bike Headlight
While many bike lights on this list boast rechargeable batteries, this Touhuhount option has the best battery life out of all of them, providing up to 15+ hours of runtime on a single two-hour charge. It also has five lighting modes and a powerful brightness level of 6,000 lumens that provides a visible distance of 1,968 feet. The durable weatherproof headlight is made from a heavy-duty aluminum alloy and comes with a corresponding taillight.
"I finally got around to upgrading the headlight on my bike and am so happy I chose this one," wrote one customer. "First is the brightness of the headlight and various power settings. It makes night riding at higher speeds so much safer. It is not only bright, but the pattern of the light is very usable with a good compromise between distance and width of the throw. The second thing I really like about this kit is the light. It is much better than the flimsier feeling single clamp systems on many other systems, and also centers the light on the handlebar. Finally, the battery life is more than enough for me and I have not noticed any dimming on rides yet."
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Best Affordable: BV Bicycle Light Set
This BV set proves you don't have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality bike light. Not only does the $10 kit have over 13,000 five-star ratings, but it is also an Amazon best-seller thanks to its affordable price for both a headlight and taillight. The lightweight headlight uses five powerful LED lights to brighten your path, while the corresponding taillight uses three LED bulbs. Both have quick-release mounts, so you can easily install and uninstall them, and they run on AAA batteries.
"Very bright and good construction," wrote one shopper. "The various modes are very helpful and I was surprised how bright the taillight is… wow! I had this light set a week and ordered another set for my other bike. The headlight slides off the mount and can be used as a flashlight. For the price it's one of the best bargains out there for bicycle lighting. It's important to see and BE SEEN."
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Best Top of the Line: Cygolite Metro Plus Bike Light
If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line bike light that is built to last, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this Cygolite option. In addition to a powerful 1,100-lumen brightness level, the has nine lighting modes, including both day and night options. It weighs less than half a pound, uses a rechargeable battery, and attaches to your handlebar in seconds.
With smart details like that, it makes sense that so many customers have called it "the best light ever." One writes, "I love this light. I have had Cygolites over the years and they were great on brightness and battery life, but a bit heavy. This little beauty takes care of that. I love it so much I have three of them. I use them for cycling, of course. but also I take them on runs, traveling, and just about anywhere I may need a flashlight. They are more powerful and a heck of a lot lighter. I still have Cygolites from years ago and they still work great! Can't go wrong with these."
To buy: amazon.com, $68
Best Bike Helmet Light: Topside Bike Helmet Light
While bike lights that attach to your handlebars are great at lighting the area right in front of your bike, if you'd like your light path to move with your direct eye line, we suggest buying one that will attach to your helmet, like this Topside option. The bike light is a headlight and taillight in one handy device that attaches to the top of a helmet. It weighs about 2.3 ounces, so it won't weigh you down, and it has a rechargeable battery that provides up to 43 hours of runtime. It comes with everything you need to attach it to your helmet, and shoppers say it makes you super visible to other bikers and motorists on the road.
"Four months in and yet to recharge. I don't know how but this light is still going after months of being used for about 3-5 hours a week," wrote one. "It could be magic, could be a great product. Also mounting it to a helmet actually makes drivers pay attention to me and not cut me off on city streets. The light radius is also fantastic giving just the right size of a triangle of visibility. Best light I ever owned, hands down."
To buy: amazon.com, $39
