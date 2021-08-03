The 9 Best Bike Lights to Buy Right Now, According to Avid Riders

Best Overall: Ascher Ultra Bright Bike Light Set

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Ascher bike light set a five-star rating. Each set comes with a headlight and a taillight that are both fully rechargeable and easy to install. There are four different lighting modes to choose from — full brightness, half brightness, fast flashing, and slow flashing — and you can switch between them with just the push of a button. They are both waterproof, so you don't have to worry about getting caught in the rain, and they have a maximum brightness level of 300 lumens.

Shoppers love the flexible rubber grips on the lights because they allow them to attach the gadgets practically anywhere, including their bike handles, helmets, backpacks, and more. "You want to be seen on your bike? Let me tell you, you're going to be seen with this light set," wrote one customer. "I've had several in the past, but none were all that bright, especially the front light. Now, when I'm riding at night, I feel much safer with just how bright these lights are. I can actually see the road just as clearly as I could when driving my car. Installation is a snap for both front and rear lights."

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $27)