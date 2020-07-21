The Most Comfortable Bike Helmets, According to Avid Cyclists

Whether you commute via bicycle or enjoy a leisurely ride around the neighborhood, a bike helmet is an absolute must. And while there are plenty of options on the market, not all helmets are made the same. When shopping online, you'll want to look for one that's certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to ensure it will protect you in the event of an accident. It's also important to make sure your helmet is designed for the activities you'll be it using for, whether that's road or mountain biking, skating, or scootering.

We've rounded up five CPSC-certified bike helmets that are comfortable, protective, stylish, and have glowing customer reviews on Amazon. Keep reading for our top picks.

PHZ. Adult Bike Helmet with Rechargeable USB Light

This high-tech helmet features an aerodynamic design with 23 flow vents, as well as a three-mode taillight that charges via USB. It's a solid option for city, road, and mountain biking.

One shopper emphasized just how convenient the rechargeable taillight is on this helmet. "The integrated safety light is nice... this is the first one I've seen that's USB rechargeable. If you want a helmet with a light, go for one that's rechargeable... it's a pain buying those little button batteries all the time."

To buy: amazon.com, from $47

Zacro Adult Bike Helmet

This helmet is tough and durable, inside and out. A sturdy PVC exterior and EPS foam interior provide protection without extra bulk. It's also lightweight and aerodynamic, which will keep you cool while riding.

Shoppers are particularly impressed with this helmet's comfortable feel. "This helmet has proven to be sturdy, well built, yet lightweight and easy to wear. I have noticed that the visor, chin strap, crown, and all other parts don’t feel flimsy, yet the entire setup is not very bulky when wearing," one reviewer wrote.

Base Camp Adult Bike Helmet with Rear Light for Urban Commuter

This sleek helmet is lightweight and features a comfortable fit with nine air vents, making it perfect option for urban commuters. It also has a detachable LED taillight with two modes for increased visibility. Plus, a padded chin strap provides extra comfort.

Cyclists have complimented the helmet's stylish look and comfortable fit. "The head circumference fit is easily adjustable with one hand using the adjustment wheel on the back. It's very cool that the back 'webbing' is adjustable up and down as well, it makes the helmet fit to your head very evenly," one reviewer wrote.

To buy: amazon.com, from $45

Thousand Heritage Bike Helmet

This undoubtedly stylish helmet is ideal for commuting and recreational cycling and skating. It's available in three sizes, and there's an integrated dial system to provide a custom fit. Seven air vents and three cooling channels provide comfortable airflow. The helmet also has a hidden access channel that allows you to secure it to your bike with a u-lock or chain.

Many of this helmet's positive reviews highlight how stylish it is, though most also compliment the safe and secure fit. "What ultimately impressed me more was [the] overall quality of the helmet, along with the comfort. It feels more substantial than the typical racing-style helmets. The exchangeable lining pads — along with having length adjusters on both straps — allowed me to fit the helmet precisely to my head," one reviewer wrote.

Retrospec CM-1 Classic Commuter Bike/Skate/Multi-Sport Helmet

This helmet from Retrospec features a classic skate style, although it's enjoyed by skaters and cyclists alike. It has a sturdy outer shell and thick EPS foam padding on the inside, with interchangeable pads that allow you to find the perfect fit.

Shoppers are particularly impressed with how well this helmet fits and its performance in the event of accidents. "The sizing is perfect in my opinion. I like the fact that it wraps around my head leaving less skin exposed all the way around. Feels more like a helmet rather than a frisbee sitting on top of my head like helmets I have purchased in the past. This is my fourth helmet over 20 years and by far the best I have ever purchased," one reviewer wrote.

To buy: amazon.com, from $25