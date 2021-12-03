6 Beauty Advent Calendars for Every Style and Budget This December
If you simply cannot wait for the holidays to begin to give (or receive) gifts, you're not alone. There's something about the cozy glow of fireplaces and holiday lights around every corner that have many of us dreaming of Christmas morning weeks before the big day. So what better way to start celebrating early than with an advent calendar full of tiny presents?
Whether you're giving or getting, advent calendars are the new December staples for the Christmas-obsessed. While many of these calendars feature toys and trinkets for children, adults can get in on the action, too. Our favorites are beauty calendars because they allow us to try out a new lipstick, primer, or skincare product every day leading up to December 25 — and have a whole new beauty regimen in place by the new year. From Benefit Cosmetics' 12-day calendar to Amazon's top-choice 24-day option, these are our favorite beauty advent calendars for 2021.
Perricone Dozen Delights Advent Calendar
Perricone, known for its "healthy aging" philosophy, offers a 12-day advent calendar full of the brand's top sellers. Featuring its High Potency Classics Face Firming Serum, Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser, No:Rinse Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner, and more, this calendar provides $415 worth of skincare for less than half the price.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $179
Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics' advent calendar is all about the brand's award-winning makeup. The 12-day calendar includes miniature sizes of bestsellers like the Roller Liner eyeliner, Dandelion blush, Precisely My Brow pencil, and four different mascaras. It's the perfect way to test out a dozen different products before committing to the full-size versions, and it'll surely hold you over until Christmas.
To buy: qvc.com, $65
L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's take on the advent calendar features pure luxury for 24 straight days. The limited-edition set targets wrinkles, dryness, and dullness with products like L'Occitane's Aqua Réotier Ultra-Thirst Quenching Moisturizer, Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, and Citrus Verbena Body Lotion. "[The calendar] is a great pick-me-up in this crazy world," one reviewer wrote. "I feel pampered, and I needed it."
To buy: sephora.com, $79
W7 Beauty Blast
For just $30, you can spend the days leading up to Christmas with Amazon's top-choice beauty advent calendar. From face cleanser to scrunchies to mascara, the W7 Beauty Blast 24-day calendar offers a variety of products to keep you looking and feeling your best all month long. Makeup lovers will especially appreciate the set's emphasis on lips, as it includes five lipsticks, four lip pencils, and four lip glosses.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
111Skin Advent Calendar
Serving as the most luxe set on our list, 111Skin's calendar is artfully designed for those who truly appreciate high-end skincare. The calendar contains miniature versions of 11 popular products including the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, the Nocturnal Eclipse Recovery Cream, and the 3 Phase Anti Blemish Booster, as well as a full-size bottle of the Y Theorem Repair Light Serum, which is normally $350 alone. All 12 products are also paraben- and cruelty-free.
To buy: revolve.com, $420
Rituals Advent Calendar
Rituals brings its fresh, signature scents to its advent calendar which features both beauty and home products. Turn your house into a spa this December with 24 days of sweet-smelling anti-aging serums, repairing lip balms, calming pillow mists, a mini candle collection, and more. The calendar also doubles as a Christmas decoration — turn the box on its side to create a winter village complete with houses, trees, and real working lights.
To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $112)
