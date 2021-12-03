6 Beauty Advent Calendars for Every Style and Budget This December

Whether you're giving or getting, advent calendars are the new December staples for the Christmas-obsessed. While many of these calendars feature toys and trinkets for children, adults can get in on the action, too. Our favorites are beauty calendars because they allow us to try out a new lipstick, primer, or skincare product every day leading up to December 25 — and have a whole new beauty regimen in place by the new year. From Benefit Cosmetics' 12-day calendar to Amazon's top-choice 24-day option, these are our favorite beauty advent calendars for 2021.