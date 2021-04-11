The 12 Best Beach Towels, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Along with a comfortable pair of sandals, a spacious beach bag, and a bottle of sunscreen, a great beach towel is a summertime essential. Sure, you can technically bring any old bath towel to the beach or pool, but if you prefer to stock your home with luxe hotel-quality towels, you likely don’t want them to get ruined. Luckily, beach towels are designed to withstand a day of sun, sand, and then some.
But with so many beach towels on the market, it can be hard to figure out which ones are as soft, durable, and absorbent as they claim to be. So to help you save time and money, we scoured through thousands of customer reviews to find the ones shoppers have given their seal of approval. Whether you’re looking for a plush printed style or a trendy round towel, there’s an option on this list for just about everyone.
While all beach towels will help you dry off after a dip in the ocean or pool, some have been UV-treated, so their designs won’t fade after days in the sun. Others boast quick-drying capabilities preventing you from sitting on a damp towel all day. Some are even designed to be resistant to sand, an especially helpful quality when you’re lounging on the beach.
From sand-free beach towels to oversized options and matching sets, these are the 12 best beach towels that shoppers use on all their summertime adventures. Keep reading to learn more about them all and shop one (or two) before your next day of fun in the sun.
Not only have these Utopia towels racked up more than 3,800 five-star ratings, but they’ve also earned themselves a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation. Shoppers say the cotton towels are super soft and absorbent, and they love that they are sold in a set of four. There are five striped colors to choose from, or you can opt for a multi-color pack if you’d rather have a variety. “We own a lake home and also have a sauna at our regular house. We have these towels at both places,” wrote one customer. “We love them. They absorb well, dry quickly, are fluffy yet lightweight. Love the different colors because we can give each family member a color to have for the weekend, so we don’t use too many towels or use each other’s!”
To buy: amazon.com, $35
If you love lounging at the beach but hate getting sandy, opt for this sand-free towel from Venture. The popular microfiber towel doesn’t have any piling, so sand easily shakes free and won’t get stuck on it. According to the brand, the summer essential can hold up to five times its weight in water, and it can dry ten times quicker than regular cotton towels. There are two sizes and five different colors to choose from. “My husband and I loved these towels so much we ordered more for our kids,” wrote one shopper. “We used them on vacation and just as advertised they are lightweight, dry quickly, and most impressively to us was the way they didn’t hold any sand. They were perfect for laying out on the beach and didn’t add extra weight to our luggage.”
To buy: amazon.com, $17
While beach towels are traditionally rectangular, there has been a rise in popularity in round-shaped towels over the past few years. Amazon shoppers love this circular terry cloth option by Polly House because it is plush and absorbent, but its shape and fun patterns are super Instagramable. The trendy accessory has a tassel fringe, and it comes in 20 different styles ranging from classic chevrons to fun donut prints. “Love this beach towel and the tassels are a cute touch,” wrote one shopper. “It is huge and seems very absorbent, while still lightweight enough to carry around easily. It is also soft to lounge on. I can’t wait to bring it to the beach and pool this summer.”
To buy: amazon.com, $18
These oversized towels by Cotton Craft will not only help you dry off quickly, but their large size also makes them a great option for lounging on the beach or using as a blanket for a picnic. The lightweight towel weighs less than two pounds and is made from 100 percent pure ringspun cotton. Plus, it’s machine-washable for added convenience. “Best towels I’ve ever gotten,” said one shopper. “In the stores, you cannot find towels this big. I am a plus size person and finding towels to wrap around my body can be a challenge. However these wrap around very well and I also like that they are longer as well. They are a high quality material, very thick and plush, and they do not bleed in the wash.”
To buy: amazon.com, $33
These Turkish towels by Sand Cloud may be thinner than you expect, but they are just as soft and absorbent as extra-thick cotton towels. Not only do they roll up into a compact size, making them a great option to pack, but they are also designed to get softer each time you wash them. Even better, the brand donates 10 percent of its net profits to preserve marine life, so part of your purchase will be going to a good cause. “Loved this towel at the beach this summer. It really does repel sand and dries fast,” wrote one shopper.
To buy: amazon.com, $44
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this Elite Trend microfiber towel their seal of approval because it’s lightweight, ultra-soft, and dries quickly. Each towel is reversible with eye-catching prints on both sides, and it even folds up to fit into a compact carrying case that is small enough to throw in your purse or backpack. “We were going to Thailand for three weeks and could only take 15 pounds per person,” said one customer. “I have used traditional towels (get stinky in humid climates), sarongs (dry quickly but not absorbent), and heavy duty travel towels from the outdoors store (held all the sand and debris!). This will be the last travel towel I buy. At first I thought the XL was a little long, but it was actually perfect. Since it was bigger I could use it as a blanket at the airport when our flight was delayed, or put it down to lay on at the beach. Sand never stuck to it, and it dried really quickly every time.”
To buy: amazon.com, $25
If you love nothing more than drying off with an extra-thick, plush towel, check out this L.L.Bean option. The machine-washable towel is super absorbent and soft to the touch. The color won’t fade in the wash, and it is larger than most standard beach towels. Plus, for an additional fee, you can monogram the cute towel with up to 10 characters for a personal touch. “We love these towels,” wrote one customer. “We ordered one in every pattern and had them all monogrammed. They all look great and are soft and very plush. I still had my L.L.Bean white with green stripe beach towel from 1980 and my husband said I had to get rid of it because it was shredded around the edges. Being that it lasted 40 years, we were all about going back to the brand we love.”
To buy: llbean.com, $30
This Pendleton towel is more expensive than other options on this list, but Zappos shoppers think it’s well worth the price. The oversized beach accessory is lopped on one side to absorb water quickly and efficiently, while the other side is sheared, so you have a soft surface to lounge on. There are three prints to choose from, which one customer described as “gorgeous.” While another wrote, “Stunning design and exquisite colors. I have many Pendleton towels. They hold their colors beautifully but I always wash them in cold water as recommended by the manufacturer. The towels stay thick and comfortable.”
To buy: zappos.com, $50
These affordable towels from AmazonBasics prove you don’t need to spend a ton of money on a high-quality beach towel. Sold in a set of two, the fluffy towels are made from 100 percent ring-spun pure cotton that is both soft and durable. The classic cabana striped towels come in four different colors and are machine-washable. “Needed some towels for daughter's swim team days,” wrote one shopper. “She uses these four days a week for about six months now. They are soft and comfortable and have really held up with all the use she’s gotten out of them. She loves them. We don’t need more but will definitely come back here to purchase more when we do.”
To buy: amazon.com, $22
These BolBom towels are sold in sets of four or six, so you can easily stock up to have enough for multiple family members or guests. Over 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given the 100 percent cotton towels a perfect five-star rating thanks to their durability, softness, and absorbancy. “Bought two of these sets for our beach vacation and we’re perfect,” said one reviewer. “Great size for the price and quantity, and quality is exceptional. Now we can use them for our pool. It was a double win and score. Very soft and washes up well! Highly recommended for vacations and pool use.”
To buy: amazon.com, $30
If you want to get your kiddo a fun towel to use at the beach or pool, consider these hooded options by Jay Franco. The cute towels can be worn as a dress and even come with a hood to help dry off their hair. There are 12 adorable printed designs to choose from that kids will love including, a mermaid, a pirate, Spiderman, and Minnie Mouse. “Great quality for a good price,” said one shopper. “Our kids love all of the different character options. We love how absorbent and soft the towels are.”
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $30)
This innovative Turkish towel from UncommonGoods converts into a shoulder bag, meaning you get a towel and beach bag all in one piece. When wearing it as a bag, it is large enough to hold all your summertime essentials, including sunscreen, bathing suits, and more. While the soft and absorbent towel is perfect for days at the beach, many shoppers say it makes a great travel accessory as well. “My perfect carry on for airplane travel, it holds my book, sunglasses, water bottle, and snacks,” wrote one. “It turns into my lap blanket or my pillow on the plane! I love that I can throw it in the washing machine when I get to my destination and reuse it as my pool bag/towel.”
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $45
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.