The 12 Best Beach Towels, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this Elite Trend microfiber towel their seal of approval because it’s lightweight, ultra-soft, and dries quickly. Each towel is reversible with eye-catching prints on both sides, and it even folds up to fit into a compact carrying case that is small enough to throw in your purse or backpack. “We were going to Thailand for three weeks and could only take 15 pounds per person,” said one customer. “I have used traditional towels (get stinky in humid climates), sarongs (dry quickly but not absorbent), and heavy duty travel towels from the outdoors store (held all the sand and debris!). This will be the last travel towel I buy. At first I thought the XL was a little long, but it was actually perfect. Since it was bigger I could use it as a blanket at the airport when our flight was delayed, or put it down to lay on at the beach. Sand never stuck to it, and it dried really quickly every time.”

